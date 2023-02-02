New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956523/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Data Center Switches Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Switches estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Access, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Core segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Data Center Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)
- Arista Networks, Inc.
- Bay Microsystems, Inc.
- Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co., Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cumulus Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- D-Link Corporation
- Edge-Core Networks Corporation
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lenovo
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Silicom Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Data Center Switch
Data Center Switch: Market Prospects and Outlook
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Dominant Players in the Data Center Switch Market
M&A Gathers Steam
Data Center Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Soaring Data Center Infrastructure Spending Amid Sustained
Demand for Data Center Services Augments Market Prospects
Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the
Years 2016 through 2022
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market
Prospects
Ethernet Switch: Dominant Technology Type
Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)
by Bandwidth for the Years 2015 through 2022
Ethernet-Based Silicon Switch Gains Wider Traction
Rising Demand for White Box Switches
Breakdown of Data Center Ethernet Switch Market Revenues (in %)
by Category: 2019
Evolving Role of Fiber Channel Technology Widens Business Case
for Fiber Channel Switches
InfiniBand Switches Continue to Make Gains
Technology Advancements & Product Enhancements Steer Market
Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
