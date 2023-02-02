United Kingdom Medical Device Landscape Report 2022: Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom's medical device market to be driven by proposed investments in healthcare over the next 10 years.

As of 2021-22, UK has about 1,055 public and 278 private healthcare facilities spread throughout Great Britain and Northern Ireland. About 110 hospitals in the country provide tertiary care services while more than 500 hospitals are a part of community hospitals that provide a range of services which include community beds, maternity, and minor injury unit.

With respect to adoption of digital technologies within its healthcare ecosystem, UK is likely to observe higher investments in artificial intelligence, telemedicine and mobile applications. The recent budgets indicate £2.1billion being allocated for NHS IT upgrades and digital health technologies.

According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for UK, one of the major opportunities for the medical device manufacturers includes construction and expansion of 40 major hospitals across England by 2030.

In addition, eight new projects are likely to be added to the existing pipeline. Due to this accelerated interest shown by the government to improve its healthcare infrastructure, higher opportunities may be presented especially for critical care devices as well as diagnostic imaging equipment.

The report provides account-level directional detail on total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, etc., along with Anaesthesia Machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, Nuclear, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound and X-Ray machines, making it a very nuanced source of hospital-level intelligence for medical equipment installed base in the UK. This dataset is a valuable tool for any organization that is in the process of optimizing sales targets, estimating market potential, or building an account management plan in the UK.

The report is a craftily designed dataset that provides a graphical summary of the health infrastructure in the country apart from a hospital-level view of resources, directional information on medical device installed base, hospital demographic and care services. The report commits itself as a tool to understand, visualize, and identify opportunity pockets at the hospital-level for medical devices manufacturers, and digital healthcare companies.

Executive Summary:



Report Description & Details - Excel Sheet Deliverable

This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed base data, currently available on the market.



It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.

United Kingdom:

The United Kingdom Total Hospital & Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2022 and includes over 1333 hospitals and imaging centers from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.

Contents:



1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT,PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

Renal: Dialysis Machine

Radiation Therapy: LINAC, Cobalt-60

Hospital IT: PACS, EMR

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

13 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type - public and private

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital - University hospitals, State hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care - Secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

1333 hospitals and Imaging centers in United Kingdom listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 99% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country



Companies Mentioned

Fresenius Medical Care

B Braun

Baxter/Gambro

Nikkiso

Drager

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging

GE Healthcare

Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems)

Mediso

Canon Medical Systems

Planmeca

Esaote

Hitachi Medical Systems

Fonar

Paramed

Aloka

Samsung

Sonosite

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corp

Carestream Health Inc.

Xograph Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

MIS

Wolverson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu2yp8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.