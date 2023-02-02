New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956452/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) Market to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Management & Orchestration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security segment is readjusted to a revised 35.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $516.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR



The Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$516.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.3% and 28.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- Apcela

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Docker Inc.

- Google, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Joyent, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Rancher Labs, Inc.

- Red Hat, Inc.

- SUSE LINUX GmbH

- Vmware, Inc.





Sharper Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur

Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth

Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation

Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture Influences Market

Prospects

Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging

Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth:

Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Cost and Productivity Benefits Boost Adoption

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Hybrid Cloud Deployments Leverage Agility and Workload

Portability Benefits of CaaS Solutions

Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 &

2023

Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology

CaaS Solutions Modernize Application Delivery

Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Emergence of Container-Based Deployments for IoT Applications

Global IoT Installed Base (In Million Units) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024



