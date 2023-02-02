Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.52%

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enteric disease testing market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.52% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

BD (Becton

Dickinson and Company)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomerica Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Enteric diseases are caused by the entering of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites, in the body through the mouth. These pathogens can be acquired through contaminated food and water or by encountering feces of an animal or infected person.

The common symptoms of enteric diseases are abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea and anorexia that can lead to loss of fluids and essential nutrients from the body. In recent years, advancements in diagnostic technologies have revolutionized enteric disease testing and significantly increased the detection rates in symptomatic individuals.



The improper drainage and sanitation systems, unsafe drinking water and unhygienic living conditions can significantly increase the risk of enteric diseases. This, along with a substantial rise in medical tourism in recent years, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, several international agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), are conducting awareness programs and setting up healthcare camps in different countries to promote the testing of enteric diseases.

Moreover, several key players are focusing on the commercialization of novel testing technologies, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, as human coronaviruses cases are associated with enteric diseases, several healthcare institutes are conducting studies to find interrelation between enteric disease and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global enteric disease testing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technique, disease type and end user.



Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Consumables

Equipment

Breakup by Technique:

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostics

Breakup by Disease Type:

Bacterial Enteric Disease

C. Difficile

Campylobacteriosis

Cholera

E. Coli

H. Pylori

Salmonellosis

Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease

Rotavirus

Norovirus

Others

Parasitic Enteric Disease

Amebiasis

Cryptosporidiosis

Giardiasis

Breakup by End User:

Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enteric disease testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enteric disease testing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global enteric disease testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

