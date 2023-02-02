New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956268/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2022-2030. Shunts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the External Drainage Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $423.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$423.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Argi Grup
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Delta Surgical Ltd.
- Dispomedica GmbH
- G. Surgiwear Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Moller Medical GmbH
- Natus Medical, Inc.
- Sophysa SA
- Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
- Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shunts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Shunts by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Shunts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
External Drainage Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for External Drainage Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for External Drainage
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pediatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pediatric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Adult by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Adult by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geriatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Geriatric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Geriatric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type -
Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product
Type - Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and
External Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult
and Geriatric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product
Type - Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and
Geriatric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product
Type - Shunts and External Drainage Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Shunts and External
Drainage Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Shunts and External Drainage
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use -
Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Cerebrospinal Fluid
(CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Pediatric, Adult and
Geriatric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cerebrospinal
Fluid (CSF) Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices Industry"