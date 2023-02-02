Embedded Processor Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.03%

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global embedded processor market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.03% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An embedded processor is a microprocessor that is designed into the system of a device to control and perform multiple mechanical and electrical functions simultaneously.

They are compact in size, consume minimal energy, and require other external components like peripheral interfaces and integrated memory to perform their designated functions. They are widely used in telecommunication systems, household appliances and consumer electronics such as wireless phones, digital cell phones, and cable modems.



The growing consumer electronics industry represents as the key factor that is influencing the market growth. This, coupled with the increasing penetration rate of the internet, is also impelling the demand for embedded processors.

Moreover, mechanical systems in automobiles are gradually being replaced by electronic systems and the automotive industry is now employing embedded systems for various automation processes like wiper, airbags and anti-lock brake controls.

This trend is consequently influencing the sales of these processors globally. Apart from this, several industries are adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve their existing systems, which is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth.

Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of ultra-low power microprocessors with higher efficiency, integrated with Wi-Fi and internet capabilities, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market further. Other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global embedded processor market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, number of bits and application.



Breakup by Type:

Microprocessor

Microcontroller

Digital Signal Processor

Embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Others

Breakup by Number of Bits:

16 Bit

32 Bit

64 Bit

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive/Transportation

Industrial Automation

Information and Communication Technology

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global embedded processor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global embedded processor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the number of bits?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global embedded processor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i3lks

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

