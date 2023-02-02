Sorrento Issues Supplement to its Previously Issued “FAQ” Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today posted a supplement to its previously issued “Frequently Asked Questions” document under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company held by Sorrento.

The supplement to the FAQs provides notice regarding the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s removal of the contra-CUSIP on Scilex common stock that was distributed as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders and provides notice to brokerage firms, banks, dealers and similar organizations listed therein that a dividend confirmation had previously been distributed to such firms by Scilex’s transfer agent and requests that such firms contact Scilex’s transfer agent if they have not received such confirmation. The supplement also reiterates a question related to issues that may arise with respect to the dividend in connection with short positions in Sorrento common stock.

The supplement to the FAQs and related annex are included in this press release and can also be found here.

SUPPLEMENT TO
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS 
REGARDING THE DIVIDEND OF SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY COMMON STOCK BY
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

This supplement is a supplement to the Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Sorrento) that was issued by Sorrento on January 29, 2023 (the FAQ), a copy of which can be found under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com. This supplement is being issued to update and supplement the information in the FAQ to notify investors regarding certain matters relating to the dividend and reiterate certain questions and answers from the FAQ. Capitalized terms used in this supplement shall have their respective meetings set forth in the FAQ.

NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF CONTRA-CUSIP BY DTCC

Effective as of February 2, 2023, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation has removed the “contra-CUSIP” that it had previously imposed on the Dividend Stock. Any shares of Dividend Stock held by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization for your benefit now bear only Scilex’s CUSIP number, which is 80880W106. If you are entitled to receive Dividend Stock, please contact your brokerage firm, bank, or other similar organization immediately to confirm that the CUSIP number appears on your brokerage statement with respect to your Dividend Stock.

NOTICE TO BROKERAGE FIRMS, BANKS, DEALERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ORGANIZATIONS

If the name of your firm, bank or other similar organization is set forth on Annex B of the FAQ, which Annex B is repeated below for convenience, and your firm, bank or similar organization has not received the Dividend Confirmation that was mailed to your firm, bank or similar organization, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent immediately to obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation. Please note that copies of the Dividend Confirmations mailed to the organizations set forth on Annex B are set forth on the Annex B-1. Scilex’s transfer agent’s contact information is as follows:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586 
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com

Several major brokers have confirmed to Sorrento and Scilex that they are adding the Scilex share positions to the individual brokerage accounts of Sorrento shareholders receiving the Dividend Stock.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTION AND ANSWER

Q:If I loaned my shares of Sorrento common stock to short sellers or any other party as of the Record Date, am I still entitled to receive Dividend Stock as of the Payment Date?
A:Only Record Holders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock. If you were the Record Holder as of the Record Date and are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock, but have not received the Dividend Stock, you may be entitled to receive Dividend Stock from the short seller or other party who borrowed your shares of Sorrento common stock, whether through the lending programs implemented by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer and other similar organization or otherwise. If you were a Record Holder as of the Record Date and have not received your Dividend Stock, please consult with your financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine how to receive your Dividend
Stock.

Annex B
Broker List

Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US		Albert Fried & Company LLC45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR
24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
AMALGAMATED BANK275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10003 US		AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55474 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
APEX CLEARING CORPORATION2 GATEWAY
CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK
NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US		BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS901 MAIN STREET
12TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS 23113 US
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US.		BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ
JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US		BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.3 2ND STREET
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53224 US		BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto250 YONGE STREET,
7TH FLOOR
7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA
CANADA
BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN		100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001		BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN		100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
BNY MELLONPO BOX 392002
500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH
PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US		BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
BNYMELLON111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE		BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10286


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
 NY NEW YORK 13057 US  
BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA
15258		BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK
13057 US		BNYMELLON/RE ETF - ISHARES DTC/NSCC111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258		BOFA4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
BOFA4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US		BOFA SECURITIES INC4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US		BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF140 BROADWAY NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005
CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2H7 CANADA		CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA
CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL
NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10041 US		CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5H 1S3 CA CANADA
CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC400 FIRST STREET
SOUTH, SUITE 300
SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD		CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA
94105 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
 MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US  
CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.199 BAY STREET
SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA
CANADA		CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**161 BAY STREET 10 FL
TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2S8 CA CANADA
CITIBANK, N.A./ETF3800 CITIGROUP CENTER
B2/2 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610		CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE
NY NEW YORK 14068 US		CLEAR STREET LLC4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor
150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10007
CLEARSTREET IO55 BROADWAY
(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK
NEW YORK 10006 US		COMMERCE BANK922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY
MO MISSOURI 64106 US
COR CLEARING LLC9300 UNDERWOOD AVE
SUITE 400 OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68114 US		Credential Securities Inc.800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6E 4T6 CA CANADA
CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB
UNITED KINGDO		CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM
NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US
D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA
59401 US		DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE
VALORES		AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001
FLOOR 12, C.P.
7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA		DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY1251 Avenue Of The Americas
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020
DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.60 WALL STREET
9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US		DRIVEWEALTH, LLC15 EXCHANGE PLACE
10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY
NEW JERSEY 07302
E*TRADE CLEARING LLCHARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER
501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US		EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.12555 MANCHESTER ROAD
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US
EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS
MO MISSOURI 63043 US		FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA
ULC/CDS**		483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO
ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA
FIFTH THIRD BANK5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE
MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI
OH OHIO 45227 US		FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8TH FLOOR MCLEAN
VA VIRGINIA 22102 US
FUTU CLEARING INC.12750 Merit Drive
SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251		GMP SECURITIES L.P.145 KING STREET
WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA
GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC222 SOUTH MAIN STREET
Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US		HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3L6 CANADA
HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.1201 ELM ST.
35TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS
75270 US		HRT FINANCIAL LLC150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE
CENTER


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
   57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10007 US
HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR
STOCK LOAN		452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10018 US		HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NEW YORK
10018 US
INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC2 PICKWICK PLAZA
2ND FLOOR GREENWICH
CT CONNECTICUT
06830 US		J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO
43240
J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US		JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC1717 ARCH STREET
17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US
JEFFERIES LLC101 HUDSON
STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US		JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATIONFOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANKFOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11245 US		JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IAFOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN
OH OHIO 44144 US		LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3A 3K3 CA CANADA
LPL FINANCIAL LLC4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
SAN DIEGO
CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US		MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANYONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO
NY NEW YORK 14203 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE
ON ONTARIO
L6M 2W2 CA CANADA		MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND
NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US
MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US		MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10019
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019		MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK BRANCH280 PARK AVE
39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10017
Morgan Stanley1300 THAMES STREET
THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND 21231 US		MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC1 NEW YORK PLAZA
39TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US		MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.77 SUMMER STREET
3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US		NBCN INC.1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 5J2 CA CANADA
NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY309 WEST 49TH STREET
10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10019 US		ODLUM BROWN LIMITED250 HOWE STREET
SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3R8 CA CANADA
OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US		PERSHING LLC1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.141 W. JACKSON
BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US		PI FINANCIAL CORP.666 BURRARD ST
SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3N1 CA CANADA
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION4100 W 150TH STREET
ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND
OH OHIO 44135 US		PRINCIPAL BANK711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES
IA IOWA 50392
QUESTRADE INC./CDS**5650 YONGE ST.,
Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA
CANADA		Raymond James & Associates, Inc.880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG
FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US
RAYMOND JAMES LTD.925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA
CANADA		RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5L 1A7 CANADA		RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY1100 ABERNATHY RD.
500 NORTHPARK
SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA
30113 US
RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 USROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED777 E WISCONSIN AVE
9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN
53202 US
ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA
32746 US		SAFRA SECURITIES LLC546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10036 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.150 KING STREET W
5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA
CANADA		SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA
19456 US		SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
SSB - BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST50 California Street San Francisco
CA CALIFORNIA 94163		SSB - TRUST CUSTODY30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA
CANADA
SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02171		STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO16 WALL STREET
5TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS
02171		STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5C 3G6 CA CANADA		STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63102 US
STONEX FINANCIAL INC.2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA
35243 US		TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68154 US
TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY77 BLOOR STREET WEST
3RD FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO		TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN
TX TEXAS 78701 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
CORPORATE ACTIONSM5S 1M2 CA CANADA  
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON500 GRANT STREET
27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US		THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS
OH OHIO 43209 US
THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60603 US		TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC.120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.60 LIVINGSTON AVE
EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL
MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US		U.S. BANK N.A./ETF1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302
SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53212 US		UBS AG480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY
07086 US		UBS SECURITIES LLC677 WASHINGTON BLVD
STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US


Broker NameBroker Address Broker NameBroker Address
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 USVANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US
VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC1301 Route 36
Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)
HAZLET
NEW JERSEY 7730 US		VELOX CLEARING LLC2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE
SUITE 725A ANAHEIM
CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US
VIRTU AMERICAS LLCONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US		VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US
WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC1000 WILSHIRE BLVD
8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES
CA CALIFORNIA
90017 US		WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.
LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55402 US		WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63103 US
WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA
28262 US		WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.236 SOUTH MAIN STREET
SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

A PDF accompanying this release is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3699e4bd-f545-4d16-ade8-fafa61627d7b


