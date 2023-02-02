New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Gene Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956210/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cancer Gene Therapy estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oncolytic Virotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gene Transfer Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $489.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.3% CAGR
The Cancer Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$489.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.2% and 17.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
- Advantagene, Inc.
- Altor Bioscience (a NANT Company)
- Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Genelux Corporation
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956210/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cancer Gene Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncolytic Virotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Oncolytic Virotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncolytic Virotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene
Transfer Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gene Transfer Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gene Transfer Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gene-Induced Immunotherapy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Cancer Gene Therapy Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer
Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene
Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer
Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment -
Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene Therapy by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncolytic
Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy,
Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cancer Gene
Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer
Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cancer Gene Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy,
Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy
by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Gene Therapy by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy,
Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced Immunotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Cancer Gene Therapy
by Segment - Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and
Gene-Induced Immunotherapy Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Gene
Therapy by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Transfer Therapy and Gene-Induced
Immunotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956210/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Gene Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956210/?utm_source=GNW