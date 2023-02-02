New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biological Safety Cabinets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956110/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Biological Safety Cabinets Market to Reach $318.8 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biological Safety Cabinets estimated at US$199.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Class I, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$111 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Class II segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Biological Safety Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Air Science LLC
- Berner International
- BIOBASE
- Cruma - Diantech Solutions S.L.
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- Euroclone S.p.A.
- Germfree
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation
- Labconco Corporaton
- NuAire, Inc.
- The Baker Company, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Biological Safety Cabinet to Register Steady Growth
Class II Biological Safety Cabinets to Account for Highest
Growth, Driven by Higher Level of Protection
A Brief Description of Class I, Class II, and Class III
Biological Safety Cabinets
By End-User Segment, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical
Companies to Register Largest Growth
Market Share of Biological Safety Cabinet by End-User Type
Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Various Communicable Diseases to Bode Well for
Market Demand
Breakdown of Total Number of Diseases Reported by Disease
Variety: 1980 to 2010
Total Number of Disease Cases from Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes
in the US: 2004 to 2016
Innovations to Support Market Growth
Spur in R&D Activities to Bode Well for Market Growth
Total Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) on Pharmaceutical R&
D: 2010 to 2024
Availability of Alternatives to Biological Safety Cabinets to
Deter Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class
I by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Class I by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Class I by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Class
II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Class II by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Class II by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Class III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Class III by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Class III by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institution by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Biological Safety Cabinets Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biopharma
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biopharma
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets by
Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets by
End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic &
Testing Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories
and Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets by
Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety Cabinets
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Class I,
Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Biological Safety Cabinets by
End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Biological Safety Cabinets
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and
Academic & Research Institution for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic &
Testing Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Biological Safety Cabinets Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic &
Testing Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and
Class III - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by Type - Class I, Class II and Class III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Class I, Class II and Class III for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Biological Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma
Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories and Academic &
Research Institution - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Biological Safety
Cabinets by End-Use - Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic &
Testing Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Biological
Safety Cabinets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostic & Testing
Laboratories and Academic & Research Institution for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
