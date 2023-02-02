New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biological Safety Cabinets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956110/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Biological Safety Cabinets Market to Reach $318.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biological Safety Cabinets estimated at US$199.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Class I, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$111 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Class II segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Biological Safety Cabinets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biological Safety Cabinet to Register Steady Growth

Class II Biological Safety Cabinets to Account for Highest

Growth, Driven by Higher Level of Protection

A Brief Description of Class I, Class II, and Class III

Biological Safety Cabinets

By End-User Segment, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies to Register Largest Growth

Market Share of Biological Safety Cabinet by End-User Type

Biological Safety Cabinets - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Various Communicable Diseases to Bode Well for

Market Demand

Breakdown of Total Number of Diseases Reported by Disease

Variety: 1980 to 2010

Total Number of Disease Cases from Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes

in the US: 2004 to 2016

Innovations to Support Market Growth

Spur in R&D Activities to Bode Well for Market Growth

Total Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) on Pharmaceutical R&

D: 2010 to 2024

Availability of Alternatives to Biological Safety Cabinets to

Deter Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

