Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Interface Devices Market to Reach $476.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Interface Devices estimated at US$181.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.8% over the period 2022-2030. Civil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$320.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Military segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Aircraft Interface Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Arconics Corp.

- Astronics Corporation

- Esterline Technologies Corporation

- Teledyne Controls LLC

- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Interface Device (AID): An Introductory Prelude

Robust Growth on the Cards for AID Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly

Suggests High-Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs

Aircraft Interface Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Northbound Trajectory in Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM)

Vertical Generates Parallel Opportunities to AID Solutions

Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring & Management

Widens AID’s Use Case

AID Market Senses High Growth Opportunities by Dint of Growing

Role of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) in Modern Aircraft

EFB with Real-Time Reporting Capabilities Set to Amplify

Deployments: Select Recent Developments in Real-Time EFB

Vertical

Pacelab FPO EFB from PACE to Provide Real-Time Flight

Optimisation Updates

SITAONAIR’s EFB App to Deliver Real-Time Weather on SB-S

Latest FAA Guidelines Further Widen the Role of EFBs

Steady Growth Forecasts for EFBs

Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity:

(IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments

Rise of High-Speed Communication Networks in Modern Aircraft

Telecom Companies & Aerospace IT Vendors Come Together to

Deliver Advanced Connectivity Solutions: A Review of Select

Best-in-Class Aircraft Communication Platforms

Panasonic NEXT Online Offers High-Performance Connectivity in

Passenger, Crew & Flight Deck Applications

European Aviation Network: High-Quality Pan-Europe Broadband

Service from Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom

Inmarsat’s SB-S Secure IP Connection for Operations and Safety

Communications

GX Aviation’s Uninterrupted High-Speed Wi-Fi Service Powered by

Global Xpress Satellite Network

Inmarsat’s Classic Aero Communications Service for Reliable

Cockpit Safety

Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Sets the Tone for

Aggressive Uptake of AID

Emergence of Reliable New Technologies Accelerates Evolution of

Connected Aircraft

AID Poised to Gain from Sustained Focus on Aviation Automation

Higher Rewards than Potential Risks Steer Momentum in

Automation Drive

Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation

Strategies

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Underscores Expansion in

AID Market

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance & Predictive Analytics:

A Business Case



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

