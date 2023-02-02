Sastanaqqam Collaborates with Boosty Labs and Reverb to Create Revolutionary Blockchain-based Ecosystem

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sastanaqqam, a blockchain-based company, is collaborating with Boosty Labs, a leading Ukrainian blockchain development company, to create a whitepaper for their upcoming project, which aims to explore the use of blockchain technology in switching from traditional art and art collecting business models to a decentralized one. This collaboration not only brings together two industry leaders, but also supports the Ukrainian blockchain ecosystem. The partnership, which is committed to promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region, will also provide opportunities for cross-promotion and collaboration, which will help to further establish Sastanaqqam's brand and increase its visibility in the market.





In addition to this collaboration, Sastanaqqam is also working with Reverb, an American company, to develop and implement a strong social media marketing (SMM) strategy. This partnership with Reverb will allow Sastanaqqam to expand its reach and gain greater visibility in the global market. The SMM strategy, which will be developed by Reverb's team of experts, will focus on building a strong online presence for Sastanaqqam and increasing engagement with its target audience through various social media platforms.

In summary, Sastanaqqam, Boosty Labs, and Reverb have formed a partnership to create a whitepaper for an upcoming project, which aims to explore the use of blockchain technology in switching from traditional art and art collecting business models to a decentralized one. The collaboration with Boosty Labs, a leading Ukrainian blockchain development company, supports the Ukrainian blockchain ecosystem and promotes a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region. Reverb will also be working with Boosty Labs and Sastanaqqam to develop and implement a strong social media marketing strategy, which will help to increase its visibility and engagement with its target audience.