New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899422/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Shutdown Systems estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fiber Optics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $497.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Emergency Shutdown Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$497.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$544.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Company
- General Electric Company
- HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Proserv
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899422/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
A Prelude into Emergency Shutdown System Market Dynamics
Emergency Shutdown Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Worldwide Market Shares of leading Market Players by Sales
Volume: 2018
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance for Safety Systems, Particularly in the O&G
Sector to Spur Growth
Growth in Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Usage to Bolster
Market Growth
Worldwide IoT Spending (in billions)
Worldwide Total Number of IoT Connected Installations
(in billion): 2015-2025
Regulatory Measures for Industrial Safety by Several
Governments to Support Demand for Emergency Shutdown Systems
Growing Significance for Industrial Safety Measures to Drive
Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Safety Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Valves by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Valves by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Stop Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Emergency Stop Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Stop Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Programmable Safety Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Programmable Safety Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Programmable Safety
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Safety Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Refining by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Refining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiber Optics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Fiber Optics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydraulics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Hydraulics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydraulics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Control Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Control Methods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Control Methods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems by
Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices,
Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems by
Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other
Control Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices,
Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and
Other Control Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices,
Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and
Other Control Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices,
Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and
Other Control Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices,
Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown Systems
by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and
Other Control Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop
Devices, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining,
Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics,
Hydraulics and Other Control Methods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrical, Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control
Methods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Component - Safety Sensors,
Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems,
Safety Switches and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop
Devices, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other
Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Safety Sensors, Valves, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable
Safety Systems, Safety Switches and Other Components for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power
Generation, Refining, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining,
Chemical, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Refining, Chemical,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency Shutdown Systems by Control Method - Electrical,
Fiber Optics, Hydraulics and Other Control Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Shutdown
Systems by Control Method - Electrical, Fiber Optics,
Hydraulics and Other Control Methods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Shutdown
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899422/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899422/?utm_source=GNW