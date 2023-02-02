New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Recorders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899329/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Data Recorders Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Recorders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cockpit Voice Recorder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Data Recorder segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $467.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Data Recorders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$467.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- ACR Electronics, Inc.

- Captec Ltd.

- Consilium AB

- Dac International, Inc.

- Danelec Marine A/S

- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Hr Smith Group

- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

- Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.

- Raytheon Company

- Teledyne Technologies Inc.

- Telemar Norge AS

- Universal Avionics Systems Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Recorder: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Data Recorders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flight Data Recorders: Reliable Instruments for Recording the

Condition and Performance of an Aircraft in Flight

Cockpit Voice Recorders

Flight Data Recorders

Quick Access Recorders (QARs)

Current Dynamics in the World Aircraft Industry Point Towards

Healthy Trajectory for Data Recorder Market

Ongoing Expansion in Civil Aircraft Fleet Size Amid Growing

Passenger & Cargo Traffic Infuses Healthy Momentum

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

UAVs: The New Growth Vertical for Data Recorder Market

World Unmanned Aerial Systems Market (in US$ Million) by End-

Use Sector for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Increase in Aircraft Accidents Gives Impetus to Data Recorders

Market

Airline Crash Deaths for the Years 2005 through 2018

Aviation Rules, Regulations and Recommendations: Cornerstone

for Present and Future Growth of Data Recorders Market

Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs): The On-board Vessel Technology

that Assists in Accident Investigation

Increase in Seaborne Trade, Growing Manufacture of Commercial

Vessels and Expanding Shipbuilding Activity Bode Well for VDR

Market

World Seaborne Trade Data: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

(in Billion Tons) for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

World Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume

(in Million Tons) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume

(in Million Tonnes) by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025,

2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World

Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Revised IMO Regulations Augment VDR Market Prospects

A Snapshot of IMO Regulations for VDR



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Data Recorders by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cockpit Voice Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cockpit Voice Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cockpit Voice Recorder

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flight Data Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flight Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quick Access Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Quick Access Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Quick Access Recorder

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Voyage Data Recorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Voyage Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Voyage Data Recorder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Logger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Data Logger by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Logger by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Data Recorders Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data

Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Data Recorders by Application -

Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data

Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data

Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Data Recorders by Type -

Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access

Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice Recorder,

Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data

Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Data Recorders by Application -

Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aviation

and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight

Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and

Data Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick

Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Data Recorders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight

Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and

Data Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick

Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight

Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and

Data Logger - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Type - Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick

Access Recorder, Voyage Data Recorder and Data Logger Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cockpit Voice

Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Voyage

Data Recorder and Data Logger for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Data Recorders by Application - Aviation and Marine -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Data Recorders by

Application - Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Data Recorders

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aviation and Marine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

