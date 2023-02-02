New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Recorders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899329/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Data Recorders Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Recorders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cockpit Voice Recorder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Data Recorder segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $467.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Data Recorders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$467.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- ACR Electronics, Inc.
- Captec Ltd.
- Consilium AB
- Dac International, Inc.
- Danelec Marine A/S
- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hr Smith Group
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Telemar Norge AS
- Universal Avionics Systems Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Data Recorder: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Data Recorders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flight Data Recorders: Reliable Instruments for Recording the
Condition and Performance of an Aircraft in Flight
Cockpit Voice Recorders
Flight Data Recorders
Quick Access Recorders (QARs)
Current Dynamics in the World Aircraft Industry Point Towards
Healthy Trajectory for Data Recorder Market
Ongoing Expansion in Civil Aircraft Fleet Size Amid Growing
Passenger & Cargo Traffic Infuses Healthy Momentum
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
UAVs: The New Growth Vertical for Data Recorder Market
World Unmanned Aerial Systems Market (in US$ Million) by End-
Use Sector for Years 2019 & 2025
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
for Years 2019 & 2025
Increase in Aircraft Accidents Gives Impetus to Data Recorders
Market
Airline Crash Deaths for the Years 2005 through 2018
Aviation Rules, Regulations and Recommendations: Cornerstone
for Present and Future Growth of Data Recorders Market
Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs): The On-board Vessel Technology
that Assists in Accident Investigation
Increase in Seaborne Trade, Growing Manufacture of Commercial
Vessels and Expanding Shipbuilding Activity Bode Well for VDR
Market
World Seaborne Trade Data: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
(in Billion Tons) for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
World Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume
(in Million Tons) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume
(in Million Tonnes) by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025,
2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World
Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Revised IMO Regulations Augment VDR Market Prospects
A Snapshot of IMO Regulations for VDR
IV. COMPETITION
Lyon, FRANCE
