ChildCare Education Institute launches CUR137: Completing the Assessment Cycle

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute ® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, CUR137: Completing the Assessment Cycle.

CUR137 addresses ways teachers can organize, interpret and leverage data they collect on student growth, as well as strategies for using assessment data to modify the learning environment and activities to support child development, effectively completing the assessment cycle.

“Teachers must be well-versed in every aspect of the assessment cycle to help determine every child’s individual needs,” says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. “This new course, and the three-part series as a whole, will equip teachers with the knowledge they need to drive every decision in the classroom - from the environment to curriculum to management and more. We’re pleased to offer this new course as part of our robust, ever-growing catalog to help ensure teachers are properly prepared for their roles and to achieve all their professional development and career goals.”

This course completes the three part series on assessments following the release of CUR135: Introduction to Assessment and CUR136: Methods of Assessment in Early Childhood Education in October and November 2022, respectively.

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements , as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA) .

CUR137: Completing the Assessment Cycle is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 500 hours of English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

