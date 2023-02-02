DTE Energy Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 20, 2023.

This marks a year of continued progress toward cleaner energy including agreements for two of the largest renewable energy purchases made in the U.S. from a utility and two coal plant retirements. DTE Energy made additional significant strides in 2022, accelerating its carbon reduction goal with its recently unveiled CleanVision plan.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Use of Operating Earnings Information - DTE Energy management believes that operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s earnings from ongoing operations and uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, DTE Energy uses operating earnings to measure performance against budget and to report to the Board of Directors.

In this release, DTE Energy discusses 2022 operating earnings guidance. It is likely that certain items that impact the company's 2022 reported results will be excluded from operating results. Reconciliations to the comparable 2022 reported earnings guidance are not provided because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of specific line items (i.e. future non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations). These items may fluctuate significantly from period to period and may have a significant impact on reported earnings.

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “projected,” “aspiration,” “plans” and “goals” signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy’s financial results and estimates of future prospects, and actual results may differ materially.

Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DTE Energy and customers, impact of regulation by the EPA, the EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets and in prices of environmental attributes generated from renewable natural gas investments on DTE Vantage’s operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets and customer data against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather including climate change, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy’s energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; impacts of inflation and the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena, including climate change, on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages at our generation plants; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; successful execution of new business development and future growth goals; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; the ability of the electric and gas utilities to achieve net zero emissions goal; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This document should also be read in conjunction with the Forward-Looking Statements section in DTE Energy’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, members of the media may contact:

Pete Ternes: 313.235.5555

For further information, analysts may call:

Barbara Tuckfield, DTE Energy, 313.235.1018

John Dermody, DTE Energy, 313.235.8750