Prenetics to Participate Virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

LONDON and HONG KONG, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, today announced that its management team will participate virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference from February 14 to February 16, 2023.

About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostic and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars — Consumer Health, Clinical Care and Medical & Cancer Genomics — comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with operations across nine locations, including The United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening and provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. Prenetics is listed on NASDAQ with the ticker PRE. To learn more about Prenetics, visit www.prenetics.com.

