Bpce: Appointment of a new BPCE Management Board

Appointment of a new BPCE Management Board

Paris, February 2, 2023

In pursuit of Groupe BPCE’s strategic ambitions, the Supervisory Board, meeting today under the chairmanship of Thierry Cahn, approved unanimously the proposal made by Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the BPCE Management Board, to appoint a new Management Board with a four-year term of office as from February 3.

Béatrice Lafaurie, Head of Human Resources, Member of the Management Board, has been renewed in her functions.

Hélène Madar has been appointed Head of Retail Banking & Insurance, Member of the Management Board ; she is currently Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Nord.

Jérôme Terpereau has been appointed Head of Finance, Member of the Management Board ; he is currently Head of Retail Banking & Insurance, and will succeed Jean François Lequoy who will be retiring on May 1 and will remain on the Executive Management Committee in the intervening period.

The new BPCE Executive Management Committee will therefore comprise :

Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the Management Board;





Béatrice Lafaurie, Chief Executive Officer, Human Resources, Member of the Management Board;





Hélène Madar, Chief Executive Officer, Banking & Insurance, Member of the Management Board;





Jérôme Terpereau, Chief Executive Officer, Finance, Member of the Management Board;





Laurent Benatar, Chief Technology and Operations Officer;





Jacques Beyssade, Group Secretary General;





François Codet, Chief Executive Officer, Insurance;





Jean François Lequoy, until May 1, 2023;





Franck Leroy, Chief Executive Officer – Group Risk Management;





Catherine Halberstadt, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Solutions & Expertise;





Stéphanie Paix, Chief Executive Officer – Global Financial Services;





Yves Tyrode, Chief Digital & Payments Officer.





Thierry Cahn, Chairman of the BPCE Supervisory Board said: “The appointment of this new Management Board is an exemplary way to complete the process of change in the governance of our Group. It demonstrates the solidity and maturity of our Group. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Nicolas and all of the Executive Management Committee and to renew our confidence in its members; I have no doubt in the ability of this highly experienced and diversified team to develop our Group and its brands for the benefit of all their customers, staff and cooperative shareholders.”

Nicolas Namias, Chairman of the BPCE Management Board said : ”I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for this great show of trust in awarding us this new term of office. The appointments of Hélène Madar and Jérôme Terpereau once again demonstrate the Group’s ability to nurture and grow numerous talented people; this new Management Board illustrates the diversity of career paths that exist within all our companies. I would also like to salute Jean-François Lequoy for his immense work for the benefit of the Group, starting with the creation of the insurance division serving the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne networks and, more recently, his decisive role in our organizational simplification project and in the preparation of our BPCE 2024 strategic plan. With all Executive Management Committee members, we will be devoting all our energy and commitment to the development of our business lines, for the benefit of our customers, staff and cooperative shareholders.”

Biographies of the new members of the BPCE Management Board :

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (AA-, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

