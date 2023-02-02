DAVIDsTEA Aligns Cost Structure with Continued Focus on Path to Profitability

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, provided preliminary sales results for its fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023, and announced a plan to adjust its cost structure amid continuing macro-economic uncertainty.



“Like many other retail brands, we experienced difficult market conditions in the fourth quarter as consumer wallets were impacted by rising inflation and higher interest rates that reduced demand,” explained Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “The decision to implement a cost-containment plan is necessary to align our cost structure with our current sales level to sustain our digital-first, omnichannel growth strategy. We are also in the process of addressing certain operational issues that affected the overall consumer experience earlier in the quarter. Despite these challenges, we firmly believe in our long-term growth plan and vision. Our goal remains focused on delivering high-quality, loose-leaf teas, accessories and gifts alongside a superior consumer experience, in the most efficient and leading way possible.”

“Sales for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023 are estimated between $29.0 million and $31.0 million with the midpoint of the range representing a year-over-year decrease of 25%,” noted Frank Zitella, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “The anticipated sequential increase in fourth quarter sales over the third quarter reflects normal seasonality and is consistent with previous years. Full-year fiscal 2022 revenues are estimated between $80.0 million and $82.0 million and, using the midpoint of this sales range, amount to a decrease of 22% over the prior year. Our wholesale and retail channels in Canada performed well with year-over-year sales increases in both channels, but not sufficient to offset the decline in our online sales results.”

The Company has implemented several cost cutting measures on its path to profitability, including the temporary lay-off of 15% of head-office staff and cutting other expenses by $6.0 million to $8.0 million. These reductions consist of the elimination of IT transformation investments of $4.0 million undertaken in fiscal year 2022 that will be in maintenance mode in fiscal year 2023. SG&A costs on a pro-forma basis are expected to be reduced between $8.0 million and $10.0 million in fiscal 2023. The Company continues to manage its cash and working capital with a cash position of approximately $22.0 million at year end, no debt and a solid working capital position.

More details about the cost-containment plan will be outlined when DAVIDsTEA releases its fourth quarter results for fiscal 2022 on April 28, 2023.

