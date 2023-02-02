Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

English French

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on February 9, 2023.



On February 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., ET, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in listen-only mode, as well as relevant financial charts.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may alternatively dial one of the following conference call numbers. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.

In English:

Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-396-8049

Local dial-in number: (+1) 514-316-5035

In French (with translation):

Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-886-7786

Local dial-in number: (+1) 514-316-5035

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

