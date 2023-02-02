GCC’s Emissions Reduction Target Validated by the Science-Based Target Initiative

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today that its 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target has been validated by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi).



GCC’s target aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30.7% and 57% per ton, respectively, of cementitious materials by 2030, compared to a 2015 base year. GCC further commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products by 37.5% within the same timeframe. This is a reflection of the company's commitment to keep global temperature increases well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, GCC's validated target is the sustainability performance target (SPT) of its US$500 million Sustainability-Linked Bond issued in January 2022. An independent reviewer will verify the target annually, and performance results will be available on GCC's website for public access.

Gina Lotito, GCC’s VP of Sustainability and Environment said: "We are proud and excited to be a catalyst of progress towards a low-carbon future. Our laser-focus on our climate change strategy and emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future. While we celebrate our achievements, we acknowledge that there is still much work to be done and remain steadfast in our mission."

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

