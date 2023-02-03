Industrial Displays Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR, Reaches $8.79 Bn by 2030, Reports Insights

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Industrial Displays Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 5.23 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach over USD 8.79 Billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Industrial Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Display Type (LCD, LED, OLED and IPS) Product (Rugged, Scaler Board, Multi-touch (P-cap), Open Frame, Panel Mount, PoE Touch Monitor, USB Type-C, Rear Mount, Curved Monitor, Digital Signage Displays), Application (Human Machine Interface (HMI), Graphic/Signage, Industrial, Interactive Display (Kiosk), Imaging and Others), End Use (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030.

Industrial displays are referred to as electronic displays that are specifically designed for use in various industrial environments, typically in manufacturing, process control, and automation applications. Such displays are mainly adopted by manufacturers due to their rugged construction, wide temperature range, high brightness, and compatibility with industrial control systems. The displays are also built to meet specific requirements such as protection against harsh environments, shock, vibration, and electromagnetic interference. Thus, such industrial displays are used for various purposes such as displaying process information, machine status, or operator instructions.

Further, industrial displays are designed to display information about performance and settings to provide a user interface for machine operators. Thus, such displays for monitoring several industrial processes such as manufacturing, material handling, and assembly. Moreover, industrial displays are used to display security cameras and alarms along with safety warnings and alerts to track and control access to industrial sites. However, one of the most crucial aspects of industrial requirements is data visualization. Manufacturers integrate such industrial displays within manufacturing facilities to display real-time data from sensors such as temperature, pressure, and flow, and create analysis and reporting in terms of historical data. Also, several industrial displays are used as digital signage to display advertising, information, and other content in public areas such as airports, shopping centers, and transportation hubs.

The current market for industrial displays is expected to witness sudden growth due to rising demand from various industries. Increased demand for high-resolution and high-brightness displays is mainly driven by the need for more detailed and accurate information displays in industrial environments. Moreover, advancements in display technologies in terms of new display technologies such as OLED and micro-LED are largely being adopted among consumers. Such increased demand is mainly due to the need for higher contrast, better color accuracy, and longer lifespan as compared to conventional LCDs.

Industrial Displays Market Research Report Coverages:-

Europe [France, Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Peru]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Key Market Highlights



The global industrial display market size is projected to surpass USD 8.79 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, industrial displays are separated based on display type: LCD, LED, OLED, and IPS

In the context of the product, the market is divided into rugged, scaler board, multi-touch (P-cap), open frame, panel mount, PoE touch monitor, USB type-C, rear mount, curved monitor, and digital signage displays.

The market is also categorized by application: human-machine interface (HMI), graphic/signage, industrial, interactive display (kiosk), imaging, and others.

In the context of end users, the market is categorized as manufacturing, energy & power, automotive & transportation, oil & gas, metals & mining, and others.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the growing adoption of technology advancements by market players within manufacturing facilities.

Industrial Displays Market Segmentation Details:

Based on display type, the LCD segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2021. A large number of market players offer industrial displays as LCD type. Major industries opt for LCD as industrial displays as a reliable and cost-effective solution for various industrial applications such as machine control panels, process control systems, digital signage, and others. Moreover, the technology has advanced significantly over the years, with advancements in resolution, color accuracy, brightness, and durability. Thus, with the increasing demand for compact and energy-efficient displays, established firms are continuing to invest in the development of new LCD technologies to meet such requirements.

Based on the product, the open-frame segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in terms of volume. An open frame display is a display module that is offered without an enclosure or bezel. Such a frameless interface allows easy integration into a custom system. Thus, such displays are typically used in automation and control systems, medical equipment, point-of-sale systems, and others which require highly versatile display alternatives as per the evolving requirements.

Based on application, the human-machine interface (HMI) segment is contributed substantial shares to the market growth. The growing integration of industrial displays within HMI is due to the need for a graphical interface between an operator and a machine or process. Such interfaces offer users real-time monitoring and control of the production line. HMI displays are used in various manufacturing applications such as production line management systems, process control systems, and machine control panels, among others.

Based on end use, the manufacturing segment contributed the largest market share over 34.6% to the market growth. Such largest segment contribution is mainly attributed to the growing focus on technology advancements by manufacturers. Such high adoption of technologies is due to the growing need for consumer goods and electronics among the population. Thus, several manufacturing facilities rely on such industrial displays embedded within HMIs to gain access to real-time industrial activities in terms of raw material input, ongoing processing units, labor management, and others.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth during the forecast period. The emerging adoption of technology advancements such as IIoT and HMI within manufacturing facilities supports the demand for industrial displays. Also, the strong presence of market players in this region fuels the market demand. This is also facilitated by the growing rate of mergers and acquisitions among industry players for joint ventures for introducing product innovations.

Recent Developments



In May 2021, the US-based conglomerate named Emerson launched a new product range of panel PCs and RXi industrial displays.

In September 2022, a multinational business of industrial automation solutions, Rockwell Automation, launched the ASEM 6300M series of industrial monitors under its brand called Allen-Bradley.

List of Major Industrial Displays Market Players

The market research report examines several market parameters to identify the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities currently being considered by market players. Further, other factors such as SWOT analysis, regional evaluation, and segmental estimation provide a detailed overview of market circumstances. Thus, such evaluation helps in identifying several growth opportunities across several adoptions of technologies, product applications, business strategies, and new product launches. Listed are key players currently functioning in the market —

Litemax

Elpro Technologies

Kyocera

Advantech

LG

Samsung

Innolux

AUO

Distec GmbH

Sharp

BYD Co.

Toshiba

Tianma

Planar Systems, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions

Beijing STONE Technology Co.

Rockwell Automation

Global Industrial Displays Market Segmentation:

By Display Type LCD LED OLED IPS

By Product Rugged Scaler Board Muti-touch (P-cap) Open Frame Panel Mount PoE Touch Monitor USB Type-C Rear Mount Curved Monitor Digital Signage Displays

By Application Human Machine Interface (HMI) Graphic/Signage Industrial Interactive Display (Kiosk) Imaging Others

By End Use Manufacturing Energy & Power Automotive & Transportation Oil & Gas Metals & Mining Others



