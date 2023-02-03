Sandfire Resources America Announces Change of Auditor

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that is has changed its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor”) to McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Successor Auditor”) effective as of January 23, 2023.



There have been no modified opinions expressed in the Former Auditor’s auditor reports on any of the Company’s financial statements relating to the “relevant period” (as defined under subsection 4.11(1) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)), nor have there been any “reportable events” within the meaning assigned under section 4.11 of NI 51-102.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and Auditor Committee, and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s profile.

