Structure Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,740,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing three ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $15.00 per ADS. The aggregate gross proceeds to Structure Therapeutics from the offering are expected to be $161.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Structure Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,611,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Structure Therapeutics. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 3, 2023 under the ticker symbol “GPCR.” The offering is expected to close on February 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Jefferies, SVB Securities, Guggenheim Securities, and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on February 2, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 821-7388, email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, email: syndicate@svbsecurities.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-9544, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor New York, NY 10036, telephone: (800) 414-3627, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. By leveraging its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the company has built a pipeline including two clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to overcome the limitations of biologics and peptide therapies. The company is currently focused on the GPCR family of drug targets.

