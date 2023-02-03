ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)
3 February 2023
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 2 February 2023 William Rucker, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 7,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1460 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction William Rucker and his connected persons hold a total of 7,000 ordinary shares, being 0.002% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344