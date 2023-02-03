AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2023

In January 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 338,194 passengers, which is a 86.1% increase compared to January 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 12.3% to 27,382 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 26.8% to 51,764 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2023 were the following:

January 2023 January 2022 Change Passengers 338,194 181,687 86.1% Finland - Sweden 99,217 48,778 103.4% Estonia - Finland 201,449 117,771 71.1% Estonia - Sweden 37,528 15,138 147.9% Cargo Units 27,382 31,213 -12.3% Finland - Sweden 3,241 6,503 -50.2% Estonia - Finland 19,826 21,315 -7.0% Estonia - Sweden 4,315 3,395 27.1% Passenger Vehicles 51,764 40,808 26.8% Finland - Sweden 3,519 3,757 -6.3% Estonia - Finland 46,365 35,655 30.0% Estonia - Sweden 1,880 1,396 34.7%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services including new shuttle MyStar that was added to the route from 13 December 2022. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

