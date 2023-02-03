AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2023

In January 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 338,194 passengers, which is a 86.1% increase compared to January 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 12.3% to 27,382 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 26.8% to 51,764 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2023 were the following:
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|338,194
|181,687
|86.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|99,217
|48,778
|103.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|201,449
|117,771
|71.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|37,528
|15,138
|147.9%
|Cargo Units
|27,382
|31,213
|-12.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,241
|6,503
|-50.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|19,826
|21,315
|-7.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4,315
|3,395
|27.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|51,764
|40,808
|26.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,519
|3,757
|-6.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|46,365
|35,655
|30.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,880
|1,396
|34.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services including new shuttle MyStar that was added to the route from 13 December 2022. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment