International Petroleum Corporation to release 2022 Year-End Financial Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 7, 2023

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 07:30 CET, followed by a webcast at 09:00 CET. IPC’s annual Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 as a live webcast at 14:00 CET.

Follow the 2022 year-end financial results webcast at 09:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the dial-in/link details below:

Webcast Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2023-02-07_q4

Or Dial in at:

USA/Canada: +1 786 697 3501

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

Follow the Capital Markets Day webcast at 14:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the webcast details below (note there is no dial-in for Capital Markets Day, please access from the website or the link below):

Webcast Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2023-02-07_cmd

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50





Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

