Columbus A/S reports preliminary unaudited financial results for 2022.

Preliminary unaudited results for 2022 are as follows:

DKK ´000 2022 Guidance2 Gross sales, comparable to revenue guidance 1,523,434 ~1,525,000 Effect of IFRIC agenda decision1 -134,000 Net revenue, as presented in financial statements 2022 1,389,434 EBITDA 91,830 ~100,000 1 Due to an Agenda Decision approved by the IFRS Interpretations Committee on April 20th 2022, Columbus has implemented a change in accounting principles from January 1st 2022. Under the Agenda Decision, revenue from resale of software is recognized on a net basis. The revenue is presented above according to the new accounting principle (Net revenue) as well as the old accounting principle (Gross sales).







2 On 14 November 2022 (company announcement no. 28/2022), Columbus announced specified revenue guidance for 2022 of DKK ~1,525m and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022 of DKK ~100m.

















Our top-line grew by 9% compared to 2021, which is considered satisfactorily although with slightly lower overall growth than expected due to longer sales processes.

EBITDA grew by 3% compared to 2021 and the result reflects the slower than expected efficiency improvements in second half of 2022 and general higher uncertainty in the markets in which Columbus operates.

Columbus will, in accordance with the financial calendar, release its Annual Report 2022 on 15 March 2023 and will host a teleconference/webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.









Group CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00

