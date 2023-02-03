Infusion Pump Market to Reach US$ 17.7 billion by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infusion pump market is expected to clock at US$ 17.7 billion by 2030. The global infusion pump market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and cardiac diseases. Additionally, the introduction of novel infusion pumps with regulatory approval is fueling the global infusion pump market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infusion pump and technological advancement are boosting the growth of the infusion pump market. However, the high cost of the infusion pump and the strict regulatory approval process are holding back the growth of the global infusion pump market.

Growth Drivers

The introduction of novel technology is fueling the global infusion pump market. Infusion pump help in releasing drugs systemic and controlled manner to achieve desired therapeutic results. New infusion pumps provide high accuracy of dose, support microdose, and artificial intelligence which helps self-analyses for drug release. In September 2021, new implanted infusion pump technology for type 1 diabetes treatment was acquired by Medtronic. The technology sets itself apart from other implanted pumps by providing MRI compatibility, occlusion detection, and improved insulin delivery precision. The resulting pumps are lighter and smaller than many other insulin pumps on the market right now, despite these advancements.

The global infusion pump market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The global infusion pump market based on type has been segmented into:

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Others

Insulin pumps dominate the global infusion pump market owing to the introduction of the novel insulin pump, technological advancement, and the high presence of key players. Furthermore, it provides superior therapeutic control to insulin pens, high dose accuracy, improved blood glucose monitoring, and effective HbA1c level management, all of which are promoting the growth of the global insulin infusion pump market.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global infusion pump market based on the application has been segmented into:

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

Diabetes pumps are dominating the global infusion pump market owing to the rising number of geriatric populations, growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, growing public awareness of the disease, and more affordable diabetes diagnostics. Additionally, rising government initiatives for diabetes management and increasing insulin pump usage are fueling the global diabetic infusion pump market. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that by 2045, almost 783 million adults will have been diagnosed with diabetes. Oncology infusion pumps are anticipated to experience exceptional growth in the years to come due to an increase in cancer cases and research and development spending on cancer management.

Excerpts from ‘End User’

The global infusion pump market based on end user has been segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Care

Others

The hospital segment dominates the global infusion pump market owing to the rise in chronic diseases and increased hospital patient traffic for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and rising infusion pump adoption in hospitals are contributing to the growth of the infusion pump market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global infusion pump market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global infusion pump market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the high adoption rate of novel technologies and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The North America infusion pump market is also being driven by favorable reimbursement policies, a developed infrastructure, and a high concentration of key players.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global infusion pump market are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Becton Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Smith’s Medical

Terumo Corporation

