Global Omni-channel Retail Solutions Market 2022 to 2028: Players Include NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, Infosys, Toshiba and Oracle

The Global Omni-channel Retail Solutions Market size is expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The omni-channel retail solution refers to the practice of integrating traditional and online sales channels. Customers are provided with a seamless shopping experience owing to omni-channel retail, which streamlines the connection between offline and online purchasing channels.

Omni-channel solutions offer retailers a centralized data point from which they can obtain a centralized picture of their consumers, finances, inventory, and any other information they choose.



Traditional retailers have responded to the rapid growth of technology by diversifying their product offerings across different platforms.

They are no longer limited to providing goods and services exclusively within their physical stores. Omni-channel retail solutions are able to consolidate the data from all of the platforms into a single location, which makes it simpler for merchants to keep track of everything and provides their customers with a more upscale shopping experience.



Additionally, it helps merchants to expand their enterprises in a way that is both effective and efficient. The expansion of the omni-channel market is being driven in large part by the capacity of omni-channel retail solutions to consolidate all relevant data points and information into a single platform. In addition to this, it enables customers to rapidly and easily acquire services and products in the manner that is most appropriate and conducive.



Because of the mechanics of consumer behavior, the entire focus has changed toward brand loyalty as well as the experience of the brand. Because of the significant expenses associated with acquiring new customers, it is critical to maintaining existing customers. One way to do this is to not only give customers what they require but also provide them with what they need when and when they need it.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak caused severe damage to various businesses all over the world. Several economies were demolished as a result of the abrupt emergence of the pandemic. Due to these lockdowns, various manufacturers suffered significant losses. In addition, the supply chain was also hampered, which created the demand-supply gap.

However, in the middle of the pandemic, market players initiated to adopt changes in order to comply with pandemic requirements, which compelled them to shift their businesses over to the internet. The expansion of the omni-channel retail solutions market is being driven by the increasing demand for e-commerce solutions, which in turn is propelling the adoption of retail omni-channel commerce platforms.



Market Growth Factors

Reduced stagnancy along with higher customers satisfaction



Omnichannel systems exhibit stock data throughout channels, reducing the likelihood of unsold goods. Thus, storage and opportunity expenses are reduced. The endless aisle approach is one of the most effective applications of cross-channel inventory management.

These businesses enable in-store buyers to explore online inventory and have things shipped to their homes or picked up at a separate location. In addition, investing in customer experience can have a significant impact on revenue. Businesses can significantly increase their revenue by leveraging the omni-channel retail solutions.



Rapidly increasing penetration of advanced consumer electronics



The growing adoption of smartphones as well as the increasing number of people with access to the internet across the world are two factors that are contributing to the robust expansion of sales conducted via online platforms. The expansion of the platform for omni-channel retail all over the world is directly impacted as a result of this.

Moreover, with the rapid advancement of the internet and technology, the adoption of 5G is also increasing significantly throughout the world. In addition, the development of devices that are compatible with 5G networks would affect the adoption of 5G, which will result in enhanced connection and additional complex applications.



Market Restraining Factors

A lack of visibility throughout the inventory



One of the major stumbling blocks in the growth of the omni-channel retail solutions market is the lack of transparency throughout inventories. When compared to the conventional single-channel retail model, in which businesses rely solely on either physical or online selling of products, the multi-channel retail model, also known as omnichannel retailing, offers customers a greater degree of convenience.

On the other hand, because there is such a large quantity of data to be analyzed from a variety of sources, it has resulted in an increase in the number of problems associated with synchronizing multiple data sets.

