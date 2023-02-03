Idaho Regional Optical Network Names Andy Binder Chief Executive Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON), Idaho’s leading non-profit fiber optic network infrastructure provider, announced Andy Binder has been named President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, Binder will continue IRON’s fundamental purpose to provide Idaho’s higher education, healthcare, emergency management, state and local government, research facilities, and other non-profits with highly reliable access to high-speed infrastructure. Andy takes the helm from Brent Stacey, who has been IRON’s President and CEO. Brent continues to serve IRON, now as Chairman of the IRON Board of Directors.



Binder recently served as Vice President & General Manager of HP’s Toner Supplies & Solutions business. He had worldwide profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the multibillion-dollar supplies and installed base business, driving strategy, development, and execution. Andy began his career at HP as an engineer in the Boise Printer Division in Boise, ID. Over his tenure at HP, he served in critical engineering, sales, marketing, and executive management roles. Highlights include defending HP’s intellectual property (IP) in multiple forums, the development and pilot of HP’s first subscription-based cloud service (HP Instant Ink), and the development and launch of HP's first Officejet Enterprise Pagewide printer.

“We are thrilled to have Andy’s seasoned expertise and experience at IRON,” said Brent Stacey, IRON Chairman of the Board. “Andy brings proven success and leadership that will accelerate our core mission of enabling Idaho’s higher education and nonprofit communities through affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.”

“I’m excited to be joining IRON at a time when our mission is more important than ever, with all of the investments being made in Middle Mile infrastructure,” Binder said. “I see tremendous opportunity for IRON to be leading the intersection of Idaho’s universities, research institutes like the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and the needs of local governments, healthcare institutes, emergency management, and other non-profits in bridging the digital divide.”

Andy received a Bachelor of Science in physics from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Science in reliability engineering from the University of Arizona, and a Master of Science in management of technology (MBA) from the National Technological University. He also holds a certificate in Leading Strategic Growth from Columbia Business School and an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza School of Business. Andy currently serves as a Board of Trustees member for the Idaho Technology Council (ITC), a member of the Idaho Women in Technology (iWIT) Advisory Board, and is an executive Board of Trustees member for the Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity. He holds seven U.S. patents for electro-photographic consumables inventions, and has received multiple awards for sales excellence throughout his career.

IRON’s Charter Associates operate a dedicated high-speed fiber optic network infrastructure to support Idaho’s unique research, health care, education, emergency management, and government needs. The IRON network is Idaho’s dedicated connection to other research and education networks throughout the United States and around the world. IRON’s associates partner in important statewide initiatives as well as large-scale, global research projects. A high-speed network makes innovation and discovery faster and more efficient so that more Idahoans can have greater access to world-class opportunities and grow our economy. IRON’s purpose-built network addresses Idaho’s ever-growing demand for dedicated high-speed fiber optic connectivity. https://ironforidaho.net

