With 5.0% CAGR, Medical Tape Market Size to Surpass USD 1.61 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for medical tape is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and utilization of these tapes. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Medical Tape Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Boyd Corporation announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions to expand wearable technologies such as biosensor, transdermal patches, and medical wearable expertise.





Ask for In-depth Report Sample: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/medical-tape-market-106568





Medical Tape Market Report Scope :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.61 Billion Base Year 2020 Medical Tape Market Size in 2020 USD 1.10 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 128 Segments covered Material, Application, End-User And Geography





Medical tapes have rising demand and applications in wound care and wound supportive closure. These tapes are also highly used in patient monitoring and wearable devices such as electrode fixtures, ostomy bags, and splint attachments. Also, the tapes are selected on the basis of porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strengths. Increasing utilization of these tapes in surgeries and the rising number of surgical procedures are expected to boost the market during the projected period.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Number of Hospitals To Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of hospitals in the segmented regions. Also, developing healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the product demand in the coming years. Furthermore, surgical procedures have increased post-pandemic, thereby increasing product demand and ensuring market growth. Rising technological advancements encourage the key players to adopt new technical alternatives and enhance their product portfolio. These factors are likely to ensure the global medical tape market growth during the projected period.

However, skin damages and nosocomial infections may hinder market growth during the projected period.





To Get This Report Customized, Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-tape-market-106568





Segments:

Wound Care Segment Dominates Market During Forecast Period

By material, the market is divided into paper, plastic, fabric, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into post-operative care, wound care, IV set placement, others.

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals & ASCs, clinics, and others.

By geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data about market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the market development and business growth strategies to overcome the losses faced during the pandemic. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed in the report to analyze potential market growth opportunities. The report aims to provide complete information regarding market development and optimum business strategies implemented by the key players.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Developing Healthcare Infrastructure

North America holds the highest global medical tape market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 0.56 billion in 2020 and dominated the global market due to increasing hospital admissions. Also, the rising adoption of elective procedures is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market. The increasing number of surgical procedures and rising demand for medical consumables are expected to drive the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Brand Acquisition Allow Key Players to Propel Growth

Key players in the market implement several business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These strategies allow key players to expand their business reach and implement innovative ideas to develop the products. Implementing innovative product development ideas allow key players to propel growth by attracting global customers and satisfying their needs.

Get Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/medical-tape-market-106568





List of Key Players Profiled:

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)

Smith and Nephew (London, U.K.)

McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Medtronic PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

Medline Industries (Illinois, U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (California, U.S.)

Nichiban (Tokyo, Japan)

Paul Hartmann AG (Heidenheim, Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Scapa Group PLC (Ashton-under-Lyne, U.K.)

Table of Content

Key Insights

Number of Hospital Admissions, By Key Countries, 2020

Number of Key Surgeries, By Region/Country, 2020

New Product Launches, By Key Players

Recent Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Material Canada By Material



TOC Continued…

Request a Complete TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/medical-tape-market-106568





Explore Our Trending Reports of Fortune Business Insight’s Healthcare Market Reports:

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market Development Strategy - The size of the global market for bovine mastitis was estimated at $1.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase by 5.2% annually to reach $1.84 billion by 2027.

US Medical Devices Industry - According to projections, the US medical device market will increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from $174.69 billion in 2022 to $255.14 billion by 2029. 2022-2029

Dental Market Stastistic - The global dental market is anticipated to increase by 7.4% from USD 38.84 billion in 2022 to USD 63.93 billion in 2029.

Softgel Capsules Market Overview - At a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, the global market for softgel capsules is anticipated to increase from $6.94 billion in 2021 to $9.59 billion in 2027.

Bovine Mastitis Market Segments - The size of the global market for bovine mastitis was estimated at $1.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase by 5.2% annually to reach $1.84 billion by 2027.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth.

Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com