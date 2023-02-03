Activity results of 12 months of the year 2022

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) approved a non-audited abbreviated Set of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2022, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company’s business activities of 12 months of the year 2022 according to International Accounting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 5,639 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2021 is EUR 386 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 87,013 thousand (turnover of 12 months of the year 2021 is EUR 50,981 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2022 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries – UAB Go Energy (code – 303042623) is profit in amount of EUR 5,930 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2021 is profit in amount of EUR 1 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 87,265 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2021 is EUR 50 963 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2022 is as follows: Company’s – EUR 13,928 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2021 it was EUR 7,295 thousand), Group’s – EUR 14,357 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2021 it was EUR 7,426 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2022 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Edmundas Damanskis Chief Financial Officer, tel. +370 37 305 662

