Outlook on the Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT Global Market to 2028: Improvements in the Smart Workplace, Smart Data Discovery and Cognitive Automation Drive Growth

This report evaluates the smart machine market ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products, and services.

The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including autonomous robots, expert systems, intelligent assistants, neurocomputers, and wearable devices.

This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial automation, cybersecurity, transportation, and logistics with forecasts from 2023 through 2028.

Select Research Findings:

The global smart machine market will reach $35.3 billion by 2028

Asia-Pacific will lead the smart machines market by $16.3 billion by 2028

Cognitive technologies in North America market will reach $2.2 billion by 2028

Autonomous robots will reach $10.2 billion globally by 2026, growing a CAGR of 17.9%

Neurocomputing solutions for smart machines will reach almost $2.9 billion globally by 2028

Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously.

Along with AI, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics. Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT).

The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more.

Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Smart Machine Ecosystem

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence

3.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust

3.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning

3.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer

3.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation

3.6 Industrial Automation System

3.7 Workplace Automation Systems

3.8 IoT and Smart Systems

3.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing

4 Smart Machine Use Cases

4.1 Artificial Intelligence is Transforming ERP Solutions

4.2 Enabling IT Personnel to Focus on Strategic Tasks

4.3 Automation of a Manual Sub-Assembly Process in a Car Manufacturing Plant

4.4 Robotic Process Automation

4.5 Automation in the Workplace

5 Smart Machine Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Challenges

6 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

6.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

6.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

6.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market

6.2.2 APAC Smart Machine Market

6.2.3 North America Smart Machine Market

6.2.4 Europe Smart Machine Market

6.2.5 ME&A Smart Machine Market

6.2.6 Latin America Smart Machine Market

7 Company Analysis

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.2 Google Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.3 Narrative Science Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.4 Apple Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.5 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Strategic Initiative

7.6 Microsoft Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.7 General Electric Co.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.9 ABB Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.10 LG Electronics

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.11 NVidia Corporation

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.12 SparkCognition Inc.

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.13 Cisco Systems

7.13.1 Company Overview

7.13.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V

7.14.1 Company Overview

7.14.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.15 Axis Communications AB

7.15.1 Company Overview

7.15.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.16.1 Company Overview

7.16.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.17 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

7.17.1 Company Overview

7.17.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.18 Baidu Inc.

7.18.1 Company Overview

7.18.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.19 KUKA AG

7.19.1 Company Overview

7.19.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.20 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

7.20.1 Company Overview

7.20.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.21 Rethink Robotics

7.21.1 Company Overview

7.21.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.22 BAE Systems

7.22.1 Company Overview

7.22.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.23 Honeywell International Inc.

7.23.1 Company Overview

7.23.2 Strategic Initiatives

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

