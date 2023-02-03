Drug Discovery Services Market is expected to grow at 15.6 percent reaching 53.58 Bn by 2029, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Pune, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a leading Healthcare research, and consultancy firm have a business intelligence report on the emerging “ Drug Discovery Services Market ”. North American region held the largest market share in the Drug Discovery Services Market during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow from USD 16.8 Bn in 2021 to USD 53.58 Bn in 2029, at a CAGR of 15.6 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.



Drug Discovery Services Market Overview

Drug Discovery the process of identifying new medicines and their potential impact. It includes several scientific fields, such as biology , chemistry , and pharmacology. There are around 5,100 pharm companies that have an active R&D department for Drug Discovery. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and growth in biologics drive the market growth. To minimize the total cost of drug discovery pharma firms are seeking integrated outsourcing services to assist drug research and development.

Drug Discovery Services Market Dynamics

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery, rising chronic diseases, and growth in drugs and biologics are expected to influence the Drug Discovery Services Market growth. The prevalence of diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease has been increasing. Rise in investments for Research and Development coupled with demand for clinical trials in the biopharmaceutical industry influence market growth. Demand for Novel Therapies in a variety of Therapeutic areas is expected to drive the Drug Discovery Services Market growth.

High cost of medicines and regulations governing drug discovery & clinical research on animals is restraining the Drug Discovery Services Market growth. Lack of skilled professionals is a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

Drug Discovery Services Market Regional Insights

The North American region held the largest share in the Drug Discovery Services Market in 2021. The presence of well-established CROs, increasing research and development expenditure by pharma companies, growth in biologics markets and innovative techniques influence the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Drug Discovery Services Market revenue during the forecast period. Availability of skilled labor, low cost, and high-quality data are expected to drive regional market growth.

Market Size in 2021 USD 16.8 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 53.58 Bn CAGR 15.6 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 120 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Process, Type, Therapeutic Area, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation

By Process:

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-to-Lead identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation



By Type:

Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics



By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes and Other Therapeutic Areas



By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Academic Institutes

Other End Users (small CROs, IVD companies, and clinical laboratories)



Drug Discovery Services Market Leading companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (Ppd) (US)

Covance (US)

Genscript Biotech Corporation (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

SRI International (US)

BioDuro (US)

Cullgen (US)

Nanosyn (US)

Radyus Research (US)

Visikol Inc (US)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India)

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals (India)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Syngene International Limited (India)

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (India)

Eurofins Advinus Limited (India)

Dalton Pharma Services (Canada)

Domainex (UK)

Selcia Limited (UK)

Selvita S.A. (Poland)

Wuxi Apptec (China)

Viva Biotech (China)

SYNthesis Med Chem (Australia)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Evotec A.G. (Germany)



Key questions answered in the Drug Discovery Services Market are:

What is Drug Discovery Service?

What is the growth rate for the Drug Discovery Services Market?

Which factors are expected to drive the Drug Discovery Services Market growth?

What are the segments covered in the Drug Discovery Services Market?

What is the expected revenue of the Drug Discovery Services Market in 2029?

What is the demand pattern for the Drug Discovery Services Market?

Who held the largest market share in Drug Discovery Services Market?

What factors are affecting the growth of the market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Drug Discovery Services Market?

What are the recent development in the Drug Discovery Services Market?

