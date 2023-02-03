With 24.9% CAGR, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 32.19 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 5.88 Billion in 2020 and USD 6.79 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 32.19 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. The solution is likely to be sought-after to boost cost savings and operational efficiencies. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”

Key Industry Developments

Nutanix, Inc. launched advanced HCI software to boost innovations in the cloud and data center markets.

StorMagic partnered with Hivecell to launch Hivecell HCI with StorMagic SvSAN to bolster security and storage problems.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 32.19 Billion Base Year 2020 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size in 2020 USD 5.88 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Application, End-user and Geography Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers Trend for Disaster Recovery and Data Security to Bolster Growth Potentials





Key Takeaways

Growing Number of Digital Businesses Transformation Initiatives Aids Market Growth

Increasing adoption of HCI services, such as disaster recovery and data security, is driving the growth of the market

Application Analysis: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Expected to Have Significant Share Owing to ‘Work from Home’ and ‘BYOD’ Trends

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size in North America was USD 2.70 Billion in 2020

Rising investment for the data center infrastructure development is expected to witness potential opportunity for market growth.













Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Disaster Recovery and Data Security to Bolster Growth Potentials

Industry participants are expected to inject funds into robust HCI services, including disaster recovery and data security.

IBM asserts the total average cost of data security breach stood at USD 3.86 million per breach in 2020.

Enterprises are likely to exhibit an inclination for hyper-converged solutions and services to minimize the risk of data security breaches. Besides, the solution has become trendier to boost performance and minimize OPEX.

Stakeholders expect a high-security AMD processor suite to gain ground globally, fostering the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

However, stakeholders are likely to grapple with high power requirements and compatibility issues. The prevalence of workloads in a limited space could compel leading companies to rethink their strategies.

Segments

Component, Application, End-User, and Region Are Studied

In terms of component, the market is segmented into services and solutions.

With respect to application, the market is segregated into virtual desktop infrastructure, remote office/branch office, data protection & disaster recovery, data center consolidation, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights

North America to Emerge as a Lucrative Hub with Presence of Leading Players

The North America hyper-converged infrastructure market share will witness a commendable gain in the wake of soaring investments across HCI applications. Besides, presence of key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, and Microsoft Corporation, will aid the regional growth. The North America industry size accounted for around USD 2.70 billion in 2020 and will grow with surging demand from government and healthcare sectors.

Europe is likely to contribute a notable share toward the global market against the backdrop of investments in digitization. To illustrate, in November 2021, the European Commission poured USD 2.24 billion from the Digital Europe Program to take a strategic step toward digital transition. Moreover, in September, Google injected approximately USD 1.13 billion in Germany to bolster cloud data centers using renewable energy sources.

Industry players expect Asia Pacific to emerge as a happy hunting ground following the expansion of BFSI and IT and telecom sectors across China, India, and Australia. Emerging economies are likely to foster their portfolio of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions and services. Besides, the trend for remote working will bode well for the business outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Participants to Invest in Product Launches to Tap Markets

Industry players are expected to increase their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements as an added advantage. The competitive scenario suggests prominent companies could invest in product portfolio expansion and geographical expansion.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.)

VMware Inc. (California, U.S.)

Nutanix Inc. (California, U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.)

StorMagic (Bristol, U.K.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Scale Computing (Indiana, U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 Key Findings By Component (USD) Solutions Services By Application (USD) Remote Office/Branch Office Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Data Center Consolidation Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Others By End-user (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Manufacturing Government Healthcare Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 Key Findings By Component (USD) Solutions Services By Application (USD) Remote Office/Branch Office Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Data Center Consolidation Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management) By End-user (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Manufacturing Government Healthcare Others (Education) By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 Key Findings By Component (USD) Solutions Services By Application (USD) Remote Office/Branch Office Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Data Center Consolidation Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management) By End-user (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Manufacturing Government Healthcare Others By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



TOC Continued….





FAQ’s

How big is the hyper-converged infrastructure market?

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market size to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2028.

How fast is the hyper-converged infrastructure market growing?

The hyper-converged infrastructure market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





