Solar Inverter Market to record rapid growth at a CAGR of 5.78 percent during the forecast period, Technological Advancements and Growth Opportunities

Pune, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, an energy and power business research firm has published a report on the “ Solar Inverter Market ”. The market report is a combination of both primary data and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Solar Inverter Market was USD 12.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.78 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 18.97 Bn by 2029. As per the report, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share and is expected to hold around 43 percent by 2029.



Solar Inverter Market Scope and Research Methodology

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the solar inverter market. It includes all the factors influencing the market growth including the demand-supply scenario, profit margins, pricing structure, production and value chain analysis. It offers actionable insights into global market growth projections based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the market. For easy understanding, the market has been divided into two major segments: type and application. These major segments of the Solar Inverter Market were further divided into various sub-segments. For the competitive analysis, the key players have been included in the report with mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships happening in the market by region, by investment, and their strategic intent.

The authentic data presented in the market report is based on the findings of extensive primary and secondary research. The data gathered by using these research methods were combined, which made it accurate and error-free. To estimate the Solar Inverter Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. The report provides an exhaustive PESTLE analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the Solar Inverter Market. Porter’s five forces analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of macro and micro-economic factors of the Solar Inverter Market.

Solar Inverter Market Overview

Solar inverter plays a key role in the overall working of a solar system. Often coined as the brain of the solar system, the inverter changes direct current into alternative current. It performs the task of converting a circuit 's one-directional current into usable electricity for either home or commercial purposes. The Solar Inverter Market is expected to be mainly driven by technological advancements and increasing inclination towards green energy .

Solar Inverter Market Dynamics

Rapid technological and installation advancements along with increase inclination towards using green energy are the primary factors expected to drive the solar inverter market growth over the forecast period. The solar inverter installation procedure is being made simpler with intensive research and development is being conducted to increase performance and efficiency. Government activities and investments are expected to meet the growing need to electrify rural areas without adding to environmental pressures. This is expected to drive the Solar Inverter Market growth over the forecast period.

Given the competitive nature of the Solar Inverter Market, product differentiation serves as a key to set their product apart. For the same purpose, manufacturers are investing in research and development of the solar inverter to get a competitive edge over the competitors in the Solar Inverter Market. The market however, is expected to witness challenges given high costs, inadequate panel level monitoring and the problem of heat loss.

Solar Inverter Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Solar Inverter Market growth over the forecast period, holding 43 percent of the market share by 2029. Within the region, China is leading the global market and is expected to grow at a significant rate. A major reason for the growth in the region is the increasing demand for green energy concentrated from the developing regions. The rise in solar installations is also responsible for the growth of the Solar Inverter Market in the region.

Market Size in 2021 USD 12.1 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 18.97 Bn. CAGR 5.78 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 280 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Solar Inverter Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Central Inverter

Micro Inverter

String Inverter



By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Utilities



Solar Inverter Market Key Competitors include:

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

GoodWe (Germany)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

TMEIC (Japan)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

HUAWEI (China)

Sungrow (China)

Growatt (China)

Ginlong Technologies Co (China)

Sineng Electric Co. (China)

Solax Power (China)

Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co., Ltd. (China)

SunPower Corporation (US)

Power Electronics (US)

Solectria Renewables LLC (US)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (Inida)

LENTO INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

SolarEdge (Israel)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Fronius (Austria)

Delta Solar Solutions (Taiwan)

Fimer (Italy)

Key questions answered in the Solar Inverter Market are:

What is Solar Inverter?

What is the growth rate of the Solar Inverter Market?

What are the global trends in the Solar Inverter Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Solar Inverter Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Solar Inverter Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Solar Inverter Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Solar Inverter Market?

What are the major challenges that the Solar Inverter Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Solar Inverter Market?

What are the government initiatives that are aiding the growth of the Solar Inverter Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

