Canada's Preeminent Industrial Filter Products Solution Provider Expands Into the US Market

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytal Filtration Technologies is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Visalia, California. Through this expansion, Vytal will bring most of the filtration solutions offered to its Canadian customers to this very significant geographic market. The California office will focus on the energy, food and beverage, municipal water, agriculture, wine, and power generation industry segments.

CEO Brian Jones remarked, "We are proud to partner with Paul Deming and confirm his appointment as Vice President, Western United States, for Vytal. Paul brings several decades of process filtration experience to Vytal and will provide outstanding leadership to drive the future success of our business in this market."

Cal Bunko, Founding Partner of Vytal will support Paul and Vytal with this important entrée into the United States market. Cal commented, "I am excited to bring Vytal expertise and innovative technologies to this market and to help customers achieve their goals. I am pleased to be supporting Paul as he brings his 30+ years of filtration experience to Vytal in the Western United States market."

Paul Deming added, "I am very excited to be involved with Vytal and lead their growth plans for the Western United States market. I look forward to connecting with old customers and friends as well as making many new ones over the coming years as we build this business."

Vytal is driven to keep the world healthy, productive, and clean. Vytal's mission is to help customers maximize efficiency and uptime by delivering the best industrial filtration solutions. Vytal employees have a wealth of knowledge, which they combine with a broad portfolio of filtration products. Vytal's employee expertise, in combination with its portfolio of solutions, helps build enduring relationships with customers as they help solve their filtration challenges.

Vytal Filtration Technologies is proud to be part of the Hokanson Capital group of companies www.hokansoncapital.ca. Where others see obstacles, Hokanson Capital sees opportunities. Where most investment funds have rigid, unforgiving parameters, Hokanson Capital works with entrepreneurs across a range of businesses from early stages through to businesses with a long history. For Hokanson Capital, it is about partnering with people in a shared vision.

To learn more about Vytal Filtration Technologies please visit us at vytal.ca, vytalusa.com or contact us at info@vytal.ca or infousa@vytalusa.com.

