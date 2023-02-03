InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Blue Sky Uranium’s Plans to Advance its Portfolio of Surficial Uranium Deposits in Argentina into Low-Cost Producers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s feature company is Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK) (OTCQB:BKUCF) (FSE:MAL2), a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The company is focussed on rapidly advancing its portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers.



The company has exclusive rights to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access.

The company's 100% owned flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. It incorporates a series of new uranium-vanadium discoveries made over 15 years along a 145 kilometre trend covered by approximately 300,000 hectares of mineral rights.

The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate, which reported 22.7 million lbs uranium and 11.5 million lbs of vanadium, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed.

In the fall, the company launched a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets and advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. These important targets have been prioritized by the company as part of its strategy aimed at defining additional uranium deposits within the 145km long trend.

The IP and seismic targets at Ivana East with similar signatures to the Ivana deposit are interpreted to be between 10m and 30m depth and will be tested with an upcoming RC drilling program. The planned exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro target includes geological mapping, geochemistry and radiometric surface surveys, auger drilling in prospective areas, seismic and/or IP geophysical surveys, followed by RC drilling.

Blue Sky Uranium is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

The shares are trading at $0.13. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.BlueSkyUranium.com, contact Corporate Communications at 604-687-1828 or by email at info@BlueSkyUranium.com.

