Application-to-person messaging: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027

"Businesses spent USD32 billion on A2P messaging worldwide in 2022; this will grow to USD43 billion by 2027."





The volume of application-to-person (A2P) messages is increasing worldwide because businesses are introducing mobile and digital channels to support their interactions with customers and to recruit new customers. Person-to-person (P2P) SMS messaging traffic has been progressively overtaken by traffic from third-party apps, but SMS is currently still the most-used channel for A2P communication, and will remain so until 2027.





This report provides:





an outlook on the A2P messaging services market worldwide, including: traffic estimates and forecasts up to 2027 business spend estimates and forecasts up to 2027 traffic and spend by use case traffic and spend by industry vertical

a breakdown of the A2P messaging services market by region.

Geographical coverage

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Worldwide



Key metrics

Application-to-person SMS outgoing traffic

Application-to-person third-party app services outgoing traffic

Application-to-person operator IP-based services outgoing traffic

Business spend on messaging traffic

Business spend on fixed fees

Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by use case

Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by industry vertical



Use cases

Reminders and notifications

Promotional

Message-based surveys

Security and authentication

Customer service and support

Other



Industry verticals

Education

Financial services

Government and non-profit

Healthcare

Retail

Real estate

Internet, media and entertainment

Travel, transportation and hospitality

Telecoms and utilities

Other industries



