Application-to-person messaging: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027

"Businesses spent USD32 billion on A2P messaging worldwide in 2022; this will grow to USD43 billion by 2027."
The volume of application-to-person (A2P) messages is increasing worldwide because businesses are introducing mobile and digital channels to support their interactions with customers and to recruit new customers. Person-to-person (P2P) SMS messaging traffic has been progressively overtaken by traffic from third-party apps, but SMS is currently still the most-used channel for A2P communication, and will remain so until 2027.
This report provides:
- an outlook on the A2P messaging services market worldwide, including:
- traffic estimates and forecasts up to 2027
- business spend estimates and forecasts up to 2027
- traffic and spend by use case
- traffic and spend by industry vertical
- a breakdown of the A2P messaging services market by region.
Geographical coverage
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)
Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)
Latin America (LATAM)
Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
North America (NA)
Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
Western Europe (WE)
Worldwide
Key metrics
Application-to-person SMS outgoing traffic
Application-to-person third-party app services outgoing traffic
Application-to-person operator IP-based services outgoing traffic
Business spend on messaging traffic
Business spend on fixed fees
Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by use case
Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by industry vertical
Use cases
Reminders and notifications
Promotional
Message-based surveys
Security and authentication
Customer service and support
Other
Industry verticals
Education
Financial services
Government and non-profit
Healthcare
Retail
Real estate
Internet, media and entertainment
Travel, transportation and hospitality
Telecoms and utilities
Other industries
