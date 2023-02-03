New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sportswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories), Segments (Type, Gender, Positioning, Activity), Retail Channel, Region, Key Brands, Consumer Attitudes, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416410/?utm_source=GNW

It provides a brief of the key trends along with market sizes and growth across different regions and categories.



It also highlights the top global sportswear brands and their current competitive positions.



The global sportswear market grew by 3.9% in 2022 to a value of $408.3bn, as despite many consumers switching their focus to purchasing apparel for occasions and returning to the office in a year largely free of COVID-19 restrictions, sportswear was still at the top of many consumers’ agendas, with items such as leggings, sweatshirts and trainers meeting the demand for comfortable, versatile clothing.



Scope

- 2023 will be a tougher year for the sportswear market, as for the whole apparel market, as growth will be driven by prices rather than volumes as inflation puts pressure on consumers’ discretionary incomes. However, as consumers’ finances gradually improve, the market will grow steadily out to 2026.

- The global sportswear market will grow in all regions out to 2026, but Asia-Pacific will outperform, driven by the region’s many emerging markets with booming economies and where participation in sports is rising.

- Activewear will remain the dominant sports type out to 2026, as it includes commonly worn sportswear items such as leggings, trainers and workout tops.

- Clothing makes up the majority of the global sportswear market, and is set to increase its mix of total market by 3.5ppts in the ten years between 2016 and 2026.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand what is driving the high growth in the sportswear market, and which categories will be the strongest performers out to 2026.

- Learn about the geographical differences within the sportswear market, and which are the key countries driving growth in the market.

- Identify what makes the leading sportswear players successful and how you could integrate these strategies within your own business.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416410/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________