The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4%

Cloud will play a crucial role in enabling new platforms, services, and facilities that governments and businesses want to enable as digitalization occurs throughout the area. The rapid growth of the internet has changed the way customers shop. Many customers are using various mobile apps and websites for online shopping, and this trend is growing exponentially. With the growing use of smartphones, the use of the internet is also growing, which has created vast scope for retailers to sell their products online.



The BFSI segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

By vertical, the segments include BFSI, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, IT and ITeS, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality and others (education, fishery, and real estate).Traditional banking techniques are transformed by AI and analytics, creating more robust, interconnected, and dynamic ecosystems to satisfy the customers’ always-evolving needs The banking and finance industry relies on cutting-edge approaches to fulfill client needs to support them in operating effectively.



These solutions help banks respond more quickly and effectively to stakeholder needs by providing strategic insights into the area of potential.Various financial entities use web and app analytics solutions to boost the visibility of their apps, thereby increasing the overall customer experience of web and mobile apps.



Organizations are increasingly looking to leverage analytical insights to help them make better business decisions, improve their understanding of customer preferences, and deliver enhanced CXs.



The marketing automation segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Marketing automation equips brands with the technology, capabilities, and insights they need to understand and interact with their customers meaningfully, at scale, and in real time.Used properly, it can become an engine of mobile apps and the web that moves a brand toward customer-centricity; this could not happen without data consolidation, given the complexity of omnichannel and digital communication.



Businesses can use marketing automation tactics to stay on top of their marketing activities while effectively targeting customers with pre-programmed or automatically triggered messages across email, web, and social networks.



Among Vertical, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The explosion of healthcare data in recent years is largely attributable to wearable and mobile devices that capture heart rate, blood pressure, physical activity, and other data.To guide better medical procedures, experts want to see data analytics used in clinical trials.



Hospitals and other health institutions adopt mobile apps and web analytics solutions in their business applications to improve patients’ overall experience. The solutions potentially speed up the detection of disease outbreaks, increase the time it takes for new pharmaceuticals to reach the market, tailor treatment based on a patient’s DNA, and simplify the insurance and payment systems.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market.North America is one of the leading markers for Mobile Apps and Web Analytics in terms of market share.



The industry verticals such as retail & eCommerce, media & advertisement, and telecom & IT are the leading adopters of mobile apps & web analytics solutions in North America for a variety of uses, including enhancing customer experience in the retail & eCommerce industry vertical, understanding customer preferences through social media platforms, and improving healthcare machines’ ability to track brain functioning of patients. The adoption of IoT devices by various enterprises to have more accurate real-time data for decision-making would boost the adoption of mobile apps & web analytics solutions in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Mobile Apps and Web Analytics and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market.



The major vendors in the global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (US), AWS, IBM (US), Teradata (US), Adobe (US), SAS Institute (US), Micro Focus (US), comScore (US), Salesforce (US), Splunk (US), Microstrategy (US), AT Internet (US), Webtrends (US), Tibco Software (US), Mixpanel (US), Upland Localytics (US), Amplitude Analytics (France), Qlik (US), Flurry (US), Cooldata (US), Countly (UK), Mobilebridge (Netherlands), Appsflyer (US), Uxcam (US), Incubasys (UAE), Datamatics Technologies (UAE), Alpha Byte (UAE), Celadon (UAE), Singular (Israel), Matomo (New Zealand), Plausible (Estonia), and Fathom (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

