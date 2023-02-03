Methanol Market Size & Share to Surpass $37.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Methanol Market which was $ 29.4 Billion in 2021, would rocket up to $ 37.8 Billion by 2028, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Clean fuels have gotten a lot of traction in recent years. Low-emission fuels are become much more common due to environmental concerns. The usage of methanol as a component in clean fuels may be a significant growth driver for the Global Methanol Market over the assessment period.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/methanol-market-1842/request-sample

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Chemicals in Asia Pacific Region

Petrochemicals are produced on a massive scale using methanol. The market for methanol is driven by the increase in petrochemical demand in the Asia Pacific (APAC). The primary factor boosting the Methanol Market is the usage of petrochemicals in end-use industries, including the automotive and construction sectors. Methanol, ethylene, propylene, butadiene, toluene, and xylenes have the highest production volumes of organic compounds in the petrochemical sector. Olefins are the general term for butylene, ethylene, propylene, and butadiene. Methanol is a key petrochemical precursor to a wide range of chemical compounds. Therefore, a significant factor in the expansion of methanol in the petrochemical sector is the manufacture of olefins from it.

The Methanol Market's third-largest and fastest-growing derivative sector is MTO/MTP. Applications for methanol-to-olefins and methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP) are expanding. China is the only country driving this usage. The technique for converting methanol to olefins was introduced in 1990. In this process, methanol is first transformed into dimethyl ether (DME), then into hydrocarbons. These hydrocarbons are subsequently transformed into plastics as a by-product, with much water. The main raw materials for polyethylene and polypropylene are ethylene and propylene. Propylene is in greater demand than ethylene at the moment. The need for olefins cannot be met by the conventional technologies now in use. MTO methods are the most cost-effective and supply the market with olefins.

China has several MTO facilities that use coal as its primary feedstock. Due to the enormous demand for plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene in end-use industries, MTO plant expansion is accelerating in China. As a result, China's massive production of olefins from methanol and the growth of MTO facilities the main factors are driving the Methanol Market in the APAC.

Restraint:

Use of Fuel-Grade Ethanol

One of the most important end markets for methanol is the automotive industry. For a long time, alcohol-based fuels have been employed in automotive applications. They have been used chiefly as high-octane fuels for racing automobiles. These alcohols have fewer emissions than other fuels because they are hydrocarbon fuels. Ethanol and methanol are the two forms of alcohol that are utilized as fuels. Methanol is more hazardous to handle than ethanol because it is much more corrosive when it comes into touch with metals, necessitating an entirely new fuel distribution system. Compared to methanol, ethanol is less chemically hazardous and has a higher energy density per gallon. In comparison, methanol only has roughly 67% of gasoline's energy per gallon. An appealing substitute is an ethanol since it has a higher energy density than methanol and is still a liquid.

Top Players in Methanol Market:

Methanex Corporation (Canada)

HELM Proman Methanol AG (Switzerland)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. (China)

Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran)

Celanese Corporation (Texas)

BASF SE (Germany)

PETRONAS (Malaysia)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S)

OCI N.V. (Netherlands)

Metafrax Chemicals (Russia)

SIPCHEM (Saudi Arabia)

For Additional Information on Methanol Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Recent Developments:

September 2021, SABIC announced the latest developments of establishing a petrochemical joint venture project with ExxonMobil on the US Gulf Coast. This project supports the company’s global growth strategy of diversifying its feedstock sources and strengthening its petrochemical manufacturing presence in North America for a wide range of products.

SABIC announced the latest developments of establishing a petrochemical joint venture project with ExxonMobil on the US Gulf Coast. This project supports the company’s global growth strategy of diversifying its feedstock sources and strengthening its petrochemical manufacturing presence in North America for a wide range of products. July 2021, Methanex Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced that the parties have concluded Key Commercial Terms for the purchase and sale of an equity position in, and the establishment of a strategic partnership involving Methanex’s Waterfront Shipping (WFS) subsidiary. MOL will acquire a 40 percent minority interest in WFS for USD145 million. Methanex will retain the remaining 60 percent majority interest in WFS and continue to operate WFS as a key element of its global supply chain capabilities.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/methanol-market-1842/0

Segmentation of the Global Methanol Market:

By Feedstock

Coal

Natural Gas

Other Feedstocks



By Derivatives

Gasoline

MTO/ MTP

Formaldehyde

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Acetic Acid

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Biodiesel

Other Derivatives



By Sub-Derivatives

Gasoline Additives

Olefins

UF/ PF Resins

VAM

Polyacetals

MDI

PTA

Acetate Esters

Acetic Anhydride

Fuels

Other Sub-Derivatives



By End User Industry

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Appliances

Paints & Coatings

Insulation

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging (PET bottles)

Solvents

Other End User Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Methanol Market in 2021. Asia Pacific is predicted to steer the Methanol Marketplace proportion due to the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the construction, automotive, and electronics industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, among other countries in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Methanol Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 37.8 Billion CAGR 4.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Methanex Corporation, HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., Zagros Petrochemical Company, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, PETRONAS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries B.V., OCI N.V., Metafrax Chemicals, SIPCHEM Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: