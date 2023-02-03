The colorless polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 96 million in 2022 to USD 1,102 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 60.0% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909131/?utm_source=GNW

The global market for colorless polyimide films is driven by state-of-the-art electronic components such as flexible displays, lighting equipment, and flexible printed circuit boards.



By application, the flexible display segment is projected to be the fastest growing through the forecast period.

Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays.



In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein the hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films.This has made the possibility of flexible displays a reality.



Top smartphone manufacturers have already introduced 2-3 generations of smartphones with flexible displays such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s Mate X, Xiaomi’s Mix Fold, and Lenovo’s Cplus.Similarly, flexible materials like colorless polyimides are being used to make laptops with extended foldable displays.



In January 2022, Asus introduced its first flexible screen laptop with a 17.3-inch flexible OLED panel and magnetic snappable keyboard. Some other devices already introduced in this space include the Intel Horseshoe Bend concept and the Lenovo X1 Fold. Other tech companies are expected to follow suit and enter into the market with their offerings, thus driving market growth.



The electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Colorless polyimides are swiftly replacing flexible glass panels in the display cover windows of smartphones.



This is owing to its excellent thermo-mechanical properties, high chemical resistance, and optically transparent nature.Furthermore, the ability to be fabricated at temperatures ranging up to 300°C without disintegrating or color transition make it suitable for manufacturing components such as flexible printed circuit boards and lighting equipment.



Hence, the demand for colorless polyimides is expected to increase as the market for foldable and flexible electronics becomes more attractive and consistent.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market for colorless polyimide films during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the dominant share in the colorless polyimide films market through the forecast period. All major flexible display manufacturers such as LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Ltd are located in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the market here has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years, owing to the improving spending capacity of consumers residing in the emerging economies of the region, leading to an increased demand for flexible electronics.



The colorless polyimide films market is dominated by a few players, such as DuPont (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Kolon Industries (South Korea),. A few other key players operating in the market are Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), and Changchun Gao Qi Polyimide Material Co., Ltd. (China).



