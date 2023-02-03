|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|02/08/2023
|02/08/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,706
|3,422
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.150
|/
|7.320
|88.500
|/
|1.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|28
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,556
|4,272
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.150
|/
|7.320
|88.500
|/
|1.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.230
|/
|7.300
|88.900
|/
|1.915
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.150
|/
|7.320
|88.500
|/
|1.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.182
|/
|7.310
|88.564
|/
|1.945
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.230
|/
|7.300
|88.900
|/
|1.915
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.030
|/
|7.360
|87.941
|/
|2.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.130
|/
|7.330
|88.491
|/
|1.951
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.85
|1.25
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115
