Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 02/08/202302/08/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,7063,422
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.150/7.32088.500/1.950
Total Number of Bids Received 2820
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,5564,272
Total Number of Successful Bids 1714
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1714
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.150/7.32088.500/1.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.230/7.30088.900/1.915
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.150/7.32088.500/1.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.182/7.31088.564/1.945
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.230/7.30088.900/1.915
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.030/7.36087.941/2.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.130/7.33088.491/1.951
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.851.25