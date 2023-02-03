Embolotherapy Market to Reach US$ 7,942.8 Million by 2032; Embolic Agents to Document A 7.5% CAGR: Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global embolotherapy market is currently valued at US$ 3,545.56 Million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 7,942.8 Million by 2032-end. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and more focus of the key players on technological advancements. The increasing expenditure to improve healthcare infrastructure and the growing research and development activities for technological advancements in the healthcare sector is expected to drive growth of embolotherapy market.



The increasing number of patients suffering from hepatic cell carcinoma (HCC), varicose veins, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and aneurysms is rising, thereby leading to an increased mortality rate to drive the embolotherapy market growth. However, lack of skilled medical professionals and lack of some side effects associated with the emboli-removal catheter is the factor limiting the growth of the global embolotherapy market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8046







Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 7942.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 40 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global embolotherapy market demand is likely to surge at an 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global embolotherapy market, likely to register at an 8.1% CAGR

Based on end-user hospitals & clinics segment accounts for a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Embolic agent segment holds he highest share of the embolotherapy market dusting the forecast period

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8046



Competitive Landscape



Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BTG plc, Cook Medical, Penumbra, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation are some of the key companies in the embolotherapy market.

Companies operating in the market have been focusing on innovations. There is an immense focus on offering more efficient solutions depending upon evolving needs of end users. The global embolotherapy market is considered fairly fragmented due to the presence of a numerous players. Besides this, collaborations have been a key strategy among market players as they aim at expanding regional footprint as well as their product portfolio.

Some of the recent developments from the market are

In June 2022 -Stryker, today the opening of its new research and development facility, Stryker’s Global Technology Centre (SGTC), at the International Tech Park. The 150,000-square-foot facility will help accelerate innovation in India and globally, and further support the company’s mission to make healthcare better.

In September 2021 – Abbott announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's Portico™ with FlexNav™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery. With this latest TAVR advancement, Abbott continues to offer the industry's leading portfolio of structural heart solutions that include innovative, minimally invasive therapies to repair or replace diseased or damaged heart valves or close openings in the heart.

In October 2022 – Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, announced the European launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter – the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter. The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is indicated for use in catheterbased cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation.



Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8046



Key Segments Covered in the Embolotherapy Market Industry Survey

By Product Type : Embolic Agents Microspheres Embolic coils Embolic Plug Systems Detachable Ballons Liquid Embolic Agents, others Support Devices Microcatheters Guidewires

By Disease Indication : Cancer Liver Cancer Kidney Cancer Other Cancer Peripheral Vascular Disease Peripheral Vascular Disease Urological & Nephrological Disorder Gastrointestinal Disorder others

By Procedure : Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE) Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE)

By End-user : Hospitals& Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centre Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the embolotherapy market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the embolotherapy market analysis report Market by Product Product type(Embolic Agents (Microspheres, Embolic coils, Embolic Plug Systems, Detachable Ballons, Liquid Embolic Agents, others) Support Devices (Microcatheters, Guidewires))by Disease Indiaction (Cancer(Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Other Cancer), Peripheral Vascular Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Urological & Nephrological Disorder, Gastrointestinal Disorder, others) by Procedure( Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE), Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE)) by End-user (Hospitals& Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Others) by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Guidewires Market - The demand for guidewires is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2032). The global guidewires market size is projected to surpass US$ 1,755 Mn by the end of 2033, up from US$ 968 Mn in 2023.

Viscoelastic Agents Market - Higher adoption of surgeries in higher economic region propels the viscoelastic agents market. Others factors like increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern are the factors which are fueling the growth of the global viscoelastic agents market.



Coronary Microcatheters Market - The global coronary microcatheters market is valued at US$ 206.2 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 424.2 million by the end of 2032.

Color Retention Agents Market - The global color retention agents market is currently valued at US$ 4.94 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2032-end.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market - The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by 2028.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.