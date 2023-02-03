Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market to Generate Revenue of Over US$ 3,420 Million by 2031 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica has published a new research report titled “Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Therapy Type; By Product; By Cell Source; By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2031” in its research database.

Stem cell therapy has emerged as a promising therapeutic option for the treatment of various chronic and life-threatening diseases. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a significant growth in the demand for stem cell therapy market due to several factors, including increasing awareness of its therapeutic benefits, technological advancements, collaborations between academia and industry, and favorable government initiatives. The region is also home to several leading stem cell research institutes and companies, making it an attractive market for stem cell therapy.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-stem-cell-therapy-market

The growing demand for stem cell therapy in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and the increasing aging population. The rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of the potential therapeutic benefits of stem cell therapy, and favorable government initiatives are also boosting the demand for stem cell therapy in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the potential of stem cell therapy market in treating life-threatening diseases. In April 2021, the Chinese government approved the use of stem cells for the treatment of certain COVID-19 patients, indicating the potential of stem cell therapy in treating the virus. As more countries in the region begin to recognize the potential of stem cell therapy in treating COVID-19, the demand for stem cell therapy in the region is expected to rise substantially.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific stem cell therapy market is also being driven by the increasing number of clinical trials, the introduction of advanced stem cell technologies, and the availability of government funding. The growing demand for stem cell therapies for treating COVID-19 is expected to further enhance the market growth in the region. Additionally, the increasing collaborations between industry and academia, the rising number of stem cell research activities, and the increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of stem cell therapy are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth in the future.

China, Japan, and Australia are three Pillars of the Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is dominated by several countries, with China leading the way. The Chinese government has made substantial investments in the country's stem cell industry and established several research centers and manufacturing facilities. This has led to the growth of world-renowned stem cell research institutes such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica. These investments have allowed China to become one of the most attractive markets for stem cell therapy in the Asia Pacific region.

In India, the introduction of National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research in 2020 has helped spur the growth of the stem cell therapy market. The government has also launched various initiatives such as the ‘Stem Cell Initiative Scheme’ in 2019, aimed at promoting the development of the stem cell sector. This focus on stem cell research and therapy has made India an attractive market for investment in the sector.

Japan has implemented measures to promote the development and commercialization of stem cell research. This includes funding schemes, tax incentives, and research grants. The country has established several cutting-edge clinical trial centers and is investing heavily in regenerative medicine research. These efforts have made Japan a hub for stem cell therapy in the Asia Pacific region.

South Korea has also been making significant investments in its stem cell therapy market, which has led to the formation of leading stem cell companies such as Celltrion and Samsung Biologics. The government has introduced regulations and guidelines regarding stem cell research and therapy, making South Korea an attractive market for stem cell therapy.

Australia has experienced growth in its stem cell industry as well. The government has introduced initiatives to foster the development of the sector and established several world-leading stem cell research institutes such as the Centre for Stem Cell Systems in Melbourne. The country is investing heavily in efforts to produce stem cell products for commercial use, making it a promising market for stem cell therapy in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-stem-cell-therapy-market

Asia Pacific Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 839 Million in 2022

The Asia Pacific allogeneic stem cell therapy market is estimated to be worth $839 million in 2022 and is expected to witness an impressive growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune conditions that require stem cell therapies as a viable treatment option as well as the increasing availability of stem cell banking services in many countries.

Allogeneic stem cell therapy involves the use of stem cells derived from another individual to treat a patient with a particular condition. This therapy has been found to be particularly successful in the treatment of hematological disorders such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia, as well as regenerative medicine applications for tissue defects. Apart from this, allogeneic stem cell therapy market has also been used to treat a range of other conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, coronary artery disease, and more.

The rising demand for allogeneic stem cell therapy can also be attributed to its cost-effectiveness compared to conventional treatments and its effectiveness in treating certain medical conditions. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients regarding the advantages of stem cell therapy and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as stem cell banking for storing stem cells for future use are expected to further drive the growth of the allogeneic stem cell therapy market.

Furthermore, the rising investments in research and development to develop novel stem cell therapies, technological advancements such as the development of 3D printed scaffolds for stem cell transplantation, and the emergence of new players in the market are also likely to contribute to the growth of the allogeneic technology in the coming years.

Cell Acquisition Technology Holds Over 35% Revenue Share of Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market has seen a significant growth in cell acquisition technology. This technology involves the collection, processing, and preservation of stem cells from a donor or patient for future use. This approach has gained popularity in recent years due to the advancements in stem cell biology research and development. According to market reports, cell acquisition technology accounts for more than 35% of the overall stem cell therapy market revenue.

Cell acquisition technology collects stem cells from a variety of sources such as umbilical cord blood, bone marrow, adipose tissue, and peripheral blood. The collected stem cells are then processed and stored for later use, mainly in the treatment of blood disorders, cancers, and diseases like diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury.

One of the major advantages of cell acquisition technology is that it enables the collection of stem cells from living donors, eliminating the need for embryonic stem cells, which are associated with ethical considerations and are difficult to source. This technology also enables the production of large amounts of stem cells for research in the stem cell therapy market, thus contributing to the better understanding of stem cell biology and the development of more effective treatments.

The demand for cell acquisition technology is driven by rising awareness about its potential benefits, technological advancements such as improved cell culture techniques, and increased investment in the field. Additionally, government initiatives like the Stem Cell Advancement Act in the United States are also contributing to the growth of the cell acquisition technology market.

Top 5 Players Generates Over 30% Revenue of Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for advanced stem cell-based therapies. The market is also driven by increasing research and development activities, increasing investments in regenerative medicine, and the emergence of new technologies and therapies for treating various diseases. In addition, favorable government policies and initiatives are expected to further propel the growth of the market.

The market has a strong presence of major players like Anterogen Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, Brainstorm Cell Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation and MEDIPOST Co. Ltd in this region and hold over 30% of the market share. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop new products and technologies to further strengthen their position in the market. Government initiatives and policies are also driving the growth of the stem cell therapy market in the region. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of stem cell therapies among people will also provide an impetus to the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AlloSource

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Arce Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc

Biogend Therapeutics

Biorestorative Therapies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Limited.

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CORESTEM

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kangstem Biotech

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

Personalized Stem Cells

PELL Biotech Co., Ltd.

Pluristem Inc.

RTI Surgical

Sartorius AG

Sewon Cellontech

Smith+Nephew

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Vericel Corp

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/asia-pacific-stem-cell-therapy-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com