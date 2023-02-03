Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Report 2022 - Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as 3D Bioprinting and Artificial Intelligence

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Products (Artificial heart, Artificial Kidneys, Bionic Limb, and Others), By Technology, By Material, By End-User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028

Rising cases of organ failures, along with scarcity of organ donors are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the article titled "Organ donation in India - There is light at the end of the tunnel" published in 2022, it is projected that every year, approximately 5 lakh Indians face organ failures, still less than 2%-3% of them receive a life-saving transplant.

Moreover, increasing cases of disabilities or road accidents which leads to amputations, are surging the demand for the replacement of the damaged part or organ, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D bioprinting, artificial intelligence, and others are propelling the growth of the Asia-pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

However, compatibility issues between the organ donor and a transplant recipient are hampering the growth of the market. Besides, strict regulations associated with the artificial organs and bionics are expected to slow down the growth of the market.



Artificial kidneys held the dominant share in 2022, due to the increasing renal diseases, and failures, and growing elderly population. Based on country, Japan holds the maximum share of the market in the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases that lead to organ failure, rising older population, and increasing rate of road mishaps and resulting disabilities.



Collaboration and mergers with medical schools or research organizations is one of the key strategies of the companies to sustain and maintain their position in such highly competitive environment.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

Medtronic plc

Getinge AB

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ABIOMED.

Rex Bionics Ltd

Ossur hf

ReWalk Robotics

Cyberdyne Inc.

Obara Kogyo Inc. Ltd.

