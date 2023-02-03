New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798037/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Battery Recycling Market to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Accurec Recycling GmbH
- Aqua Metals, Inc.
- Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)
- Call2Recycle, Inc.
- COM2 Recycling Solutions
- East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- G&P Batteries
- Gopher Resource
- Gravita India Limited
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.
- Metalex Products Limited
- Raw Materials Company
- Recupyl SAS
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Rsr Corporation
- Teck Resources Limited
- Terrapure Environmental
- The Doe Run Company
- Tonolli Canada
- Umicore NV/SA
- Vinton Batteries
Introduction
Battery Storage Investments (in US$Billion): 2017-2050
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies
Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges
Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs
Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for
Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
2015-2030
Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year):
2019-2025
Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up
Initiatives for Battery Recycling
Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to
Catalyze Growth
Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery
Recycling
Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022
Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for
Battery Recycling
Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets
Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections:
2017 & 2025
Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020
Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025
Car Battery Recycling: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lithium-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lithium-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nickel-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nickel-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Nickel-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Chemistries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer & Electronic Appliance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer & Electronic
Appliance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer & Electronic
Appliance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 25: World Battery Recycling Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Battery Recycling Trends
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Growth in Adoption of EVs Unveils Robust Opportunities for
Battery Recycling
China Accounts for Major Share of Global EV Battery Capacity:
2018-2025
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Lead Acid Battery Recycling Efficiency (in %) in Europe by
Country: 2012 & 2016
Ni-Cd Battery Recycling Efficiency (in %) in Europe by Country:
2012 & 2016
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Battery Recycling Business Gains Momentum
Growing Popularity of EVs to Drive Battery Recycling
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Chemistry -
Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery
Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer &
Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Battery Recycling by Source -
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery Recycling
by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Recycling by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery Recycling
by Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Recycling by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Recycling by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Recycling
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Recycling
by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Recycling by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Recycling
by Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Battery
Recycling by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling
by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Source - Automotive, Industrial and Consumer & Electronic
Appliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Industrial and Consumer & Electronic Appliance for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Battery Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Expansion of Automotive Industry and Consumer Electronics
Growth Drives Demand for Battery Recycling
Smartphone Adoption Rate in India: (2015-2025)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based,
Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Battery Recycling by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based and Other Chemistries for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Recycling by Source - Automotive, Industrial and
Consumer & Electronic Appliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
