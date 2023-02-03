Global Smart Kitchen Hood Market Report 2023: Emerging e-Commerce Sector Supports Market Growth - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Kitchen Hood Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Under Cabinet, Wall Mount, Island Mount, Others), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart kitchen hood market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The rise in per capita income of consumers, ongoing technological advancements, and growing demand for convenience kitchen appliances are the key factors driving the demand for the global smart kitchen hood market in the forecast period.



Kitchen Hoods are installed in the kitchen for better ventilation removal of indoor and odor impurities and help to keep the kitchen clean and smoke-free. Smart kitchen hoods enhance the aesthetics of cooking space and provide better performance than traditional kitchen hoods by using modern-day technology.

Generally, there are three types of sensors present in the kitchen hood: infra, optic, and temperature sensor. Infra sensor detects the heat and effluent in kitchen hood, and optic hood used to measure air transparency, and temperature sensor is used to witness changes in heat while cooking the food.



Benefits of Adoption of Smart Kitchen Hood Drives the Market Growth



Ongoing technological advancements and investment by market players for research and development activities to find innovative solutions and equipment that can maximize consumer comfort are creating tremendous growth potential for the global smart kitchen hood market.

The introduction of smart kitchen hoods in varying shapes sizes and the incorporation of smart features like self-cleaning and UV protection is expected to attract more customers and boost the sales of smart kitchen hoods. China is a major country with the highest number of smartphone users worldwide, 911.92 million (2020), followed by India and the United States.

High internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices boost the demand for smart applications that can be controlled through smart devices. The smart kitchen hood is integrated with noise reduction technology, wireless connectivity, and different sensors to provide consumers with an enhanced experience. The surge in the adoption of IoT devices is bolstering the demand for smart kitchen hoods with features to make the cooking experience surreal for the consumers.



Changing consumers' lifestyles and hectic schedules leaves less time for consumers to clean the kitchen thoroughly. The growing focus on cleanliness and the ability of smart kitchen hoods to keep the kitchen space free of smoke and smell is influencing the market demand. An increase in awareness and the surge in the ability to spend on quality products of consumers in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global smart kitchen hood market in the forecast period.



Emerging E-Commerce Sector Supports Market Growth



The global kitchen hood market size was around USD 15 billion in 2020. Market players are investing to make the distribution channel more efficient and improve the supply chain to stay ahead in the market. Adoption of online sales channels by the market players to expand the consumer base and develop alternate sales channels is expected to accelerate the demand for the global smart kitchen hood market in the forecast period.

Market players are offering discounts and offer to potential customers and providing customer support to solve the queries and doubts of customers. Market players are adopting attractive marketing strategies and using online channels to spread awareness about the adoption of smart kitchen hoods to customers. The United States is expected to witness robust sales of smart kitchen hoods due to the early adoption of advanced technologies and changing consumers' preference towards premium brands.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart kitchen hood market.

Robert Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

General Electric Company

Dacor, Inc.

SEG Hausgerate GmbH

The Miele Group

Zephyr Ventilation

Somany Home Innovation Limited (Hindware Appliances)

Report Scope:



Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Type:

Under Cabinet

Wall Mount

Island Mount

Others

Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

