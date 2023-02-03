Brookfield Business Partners Reports 2022 Year End Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) announced today financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.



“Our operations were resilient and we achieved great progress on our growth initiatives in 2022,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “Our solid financial results in a challenging environment demonstrate the quality of our operations. We are well positioned to continue building value in 2023 as we execute our operational improvement plans.”

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ 8 $ 41 $ 146 $ 643 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ 0.04 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.73 $ 3.28 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 659 $ 550 $ 2,335 $ 1,761

Net income attributable to unitholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $146 million ($0.73 per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $643 million ($3.28 per limited partnership unit) in the prior year. Prior year results included net gains on the partial sale of our graphite electrode operation and public securities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2,335 million compared to $1,761 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting increased contribution from our Business Services, Industrials and Infrastructure Services segments.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Infrastructure Services $ 254 $ 212 $ 872 $ 613 Industrials 230 225 879 713 Business Services 213 149 722 561 Corporate and Other (38 ) (36 ) (138 ) (126 ) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 659 $ 550 $ 2,335 $ 1,761

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $872 million in 2022, compared to $613 million in 2021. Results benefited from the contribution of recent acquisitions and increased performance at our nuclear technology services operation, partially offset by decreased contribution from offshore oil services. Current year results included contribution from our modular building leasing services operation and lottery services operation which we acquired in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $879 million in 2022, compared to $713 million in 2021. Results benefited from the contribution of recent acquisitions and strong performance at our water and wastewater services operation. Current year results included contribution from our solar power solutions provider and engineered components manufacturing operation which we acquired in August 2021 and October 2021, respectively.

Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $722 million in 2022, compared to $561 million in 2021. Results benefited from the contribution of recent acquisitions and strong performance at our residential mortgage insurance operation, partially offset by reduced contribution from our non-bank financial services operation in India. Current year results included contribution from our Australian residential mortgage lender and dealer software and technology services operation which we acquired in May 2022 and July 2022, respectively.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Infrastructure Services $ 148 $ 160 $ 513 $ 396 Industrials 119 141 473 879 Business Services 125 125 508 397 Corporate and Other (67 ) (30 ) (178 ) (99 )

Adjusted EFO for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflected increased contribution from our Infrastructure Services and Business Services operating segments. Adjusted EFO in the current year included $57 million in after-tax net gains primarily related to the partial sale of public securities. Prior year results included after-tax gains of $476 million recognized in our Industrials segment on the partial sale of our graphite electrode operation and public securities.

Strategic Initiatives

Nuclear Technology Services

During the quarter we obtained exemptive relief from the Ontario Securities Commission from the requirements to call a special unitholder meeting to approve the proposed sale of Westinghouse, our nuclear technology services operation. In December we filed a disclosure document in connection with the sale and have since received written consents from unitholders representing more than 50% of the votes eligible to be cast to vote in favor of the transaction. As a result, we have satisfied the requirement for minority approval and expect to close the sale in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.



Offshore Oil Services

In January our offshore oil services operation emerged from the Chapter 11 restructuring process with a significantly deleveraged balance sheet. The restructuring reprofiled the company’s bank loan facilities to better align cash flow with debt service obligations and equitized more than $1 billion in junior debt obligations. Following the restructuring, we, along with our institutional partners, own 88% of the post-reorganization equity. Our share of the post-reorganization equity is 53%.



Unit Repurchase Program

For the year ended December 31, 2022 we repurchased 2,525,490 of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. units under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB).



Liquidity

We ended the year with approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $392 million of cash and liquid securities and $1.2 billion of availability on our credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on March 31, 2023 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 which was 74.6 million and 75.3 million, respectively (December 31, 2021: 77.6 million and 78.3 million, respectively). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains (losses) on acquisition/disposition, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income (expense), net, and distributions to preferred equity holders. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership’s operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA included elsewhere in this release. Adjusted EFO is the partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statement of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership’s operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership’s operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership’s operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at US$ millions, unaudited December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,870 $ 2,588 Financial assets 12,908 8,550 Accounts and other receivable, net 7,278 5,638 Inventory and other assets 7,712 6,359 Property, plant and equipment 15,893 15,325 Deferred income tax assets 1,245 888 Intangible assets 24,048 14,806 Equity accounted investments 2,065 1,480 Goodwill 15,479 8,585 Total Assets $ 89,498 $ 64,219 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,100 $ 1,619 Accounts payable and other 20,629 19,636 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 44,593 27,457 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,711 2,507 Equity Limited partners $ 1,415 $ 2,252 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,322 2,011 Special limited partners — — BBUC exchangeable shares 1,383 — Preferred securities 1,490 15 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 12,855 8,722 18,465 13,000 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 89,498 $ 64,219

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 14,708 $ 13,480 $ 57,545 $ 46,587 Direct operating costs (13,288 ) (12,469 ) (53,102 ) (43,151 ) General and administrative expenses (398 ) (261 ) (1,372 ) (1,012 ) Interest income (expense), net (805 ) (411 ) (2,538 ) (1,468 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 36 (48 ) 165 13 Impairment reversal (expense), net (49 ) (239 ) 9 (440 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 17 — 28 1,823 Other income (expense), net (127 ) 44 (658 ) (34 ) Income (loss) before income tax 94 96 77 2,318 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (172 ) (106 ) (458 ) (536 ) Deferred 164 125 736 371 Net income (loss) $ 86 $ 115 $ 355 $ 2,153 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 3 $ (19 ) $ 55 $ 258 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 2 (18 ) 49 228 Special limited partners — 78 — 157 BBUC exchangeable shares 3 — 42 — Preferred securities 22 — 27 — Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 56 74 182 1,510

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Business Services Infrastructure Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 46 $ (50 ) $ 114 $ (24 ) $ 86 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 264 259 329 — 852 Impairment reversal (expense), net 53 — (4 ) — 49 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (9 ) — (8 ) — (17 ) Other income (expense), net1 67 82 (23 ) 1 127 Income tax (expense) recovery 11 34 (2 ) (35 ) 8 Equity accounted income (loss), net (10 ) (8 ) (18 ) — (36 ) Interest income (expense), net 223 241 321 20 805 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 14 37 20 — 71 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (446 ) (341 ) (499 ) — (1,286 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 213 $ 254 $ 230 $ (38 ) $ 659

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $22 million of net revaluation gains, $143 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $37 million in transaction costs, $11 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $20 million of other income. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

US$ millions, unaudited

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Business Services Infrastructure Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 359 $ (40 ) $ 177 $ (141 ) $ 355 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 721 1,220 1,319 — 3,260 Impairment reversal (expense), net 76 125 (210 ) — (9 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (9 ) — (19 ) — (28 ) Other income (expense), net1 177 243 226 12 658 Income tax (expense) recovery 106 (391 ) 87 (80 ) (278 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (36 ) (47 ) (82 ) — (165 ) Interest income (expense), net 549 782 1,136 71 2,538 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 51 139 89 — 279 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (1,272 ) (1,159 ) (1,844 ) — (4,275 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 722 $ 872 $ 879 $ (138 ) $ 2,335

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $251 million of net revaluation losses, $296 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $146 million in transaction costs, $36 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $1 million of other expense. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Business Services Infrastructure Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 204 $ (244 ) $ 172 $ (17 ) $ 115 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 121 186 325 — 632 Impairment reversal (expense), net — 279 (40 ) — 239 Other income (expense), net1 (82 ) 24 13 1 (44 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 26 (28 ) 12 (29 ) (19 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (7 ) 85 (30 ) — 48 Interest income (expense), net 63 110 229 9 411 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 11 35 25 — 71 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (187 ) (235 ) (481 ) — (903 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 149 $ 212 $ 225 $ (36 ) $ 550

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $26 million of net revaluation gains, $35 million of net gains on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, $39 million of restructuring charges, $39 million in transaction costs, $46 million of income related to the release of a non-recurring provision accrued for a contract dispute at one of the partnership’s operations and $15 million of other income. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

US$ millions, unaudited

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Business Services Infrastructure Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 619 $ (329 ) $ 1,953 $ (90 ) $ 2,153 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 465 705 1,113 — 2,283 Impairment reversal (expense), net (13 ) 279 174 — 440 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — (1,823 ) — (1,823 ) Other income (expense), net1 (39 ) 51 17 5 34 Income tax (expense) recovery 184 (10 ) 52 (61 ) 165 Equity accounted income (loss), net (11 ) 79 (81 ) — (13 ) Interest income (expense), net 239 360 849 20 1,468 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 30 123 85 — 238 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (913 ) (645 ) (1,626 ) — (3,184 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 561 $ 613 $ 713 $ (126 ) $ 1,761

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $242 million of net revaluation gains, $168 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $60 million in transaction costs, $40 million of net losses on debt extinguishment/modification and $8 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports 2022 Year End Results

Brookfield, News, February 3, 2023 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is captured in Brookfield Business Partners’ financial statements and results.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ 194 $ 36 $ 911 $ 36

Net income attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $911 million compared to $36 million in 2021. Current year results included contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation which we acquired in July 2022 and a remeasurement gain on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at December 31, 2022, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $16.96 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2023. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared today by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at US$ millions, unaudited December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 736 $ 894 Financial assets 497 349 Accounts and other receivable, net 3,191 2,281 Inventory, net 635 580 Other assets 1,466 920 Property, plant and equipment 3,765 4,036 Deferred income tax assets 626 348 Intangible assets 9,295 4,226 Equity accounted investments 251 70 Goodwill 6,914 2,216 Total Assets $ 27,376 $ 15,920 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 7,639 $ 9,051 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 12,913 5,246 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,237 — Deferred income tax liabilities 1,516 487 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 359 $ (516 ) Non-controlling interests 3,712 1,652 4,071 1,136 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,376 $ 15,920

Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,124 $ 2,488 $ 10,598 $ 9,649 Direct operating costs (2,727 ) (2,195 ) (9,466 ) (8,801 ) General and administrative expenses (103 ) (66 ) (372 ) (282 ) Interest income (expense), net (254 ) (96 ) (742 ) (401 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 7 2 13 5 Impairment expense, net (21 ) — (21 ) — Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — — — Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 182 — 836 — Other income (expense), net (65 ) (43 ) (175 ) (89 ) Income (loss) before income tax 143 90 671 81 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (28 ) 7 (88 ) (33 ) Deferred 43 24 493 45 Net income (loss) $ 158 $ 121 $ 1,076 $ 93 Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ 194 $ 36 $ 911 $ 36 Non-controlling interests (36 ) 85 165 57

